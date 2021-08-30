Tips for carrying out work practices in teleworking mode

The temporary situation of the need to implement the telework modality imposed by the circumstances of COVID19 is here to stay. This new context has changed the way you work and doing your teleworking practices is an important learning experience.

From Aicad Business School, they give us some advice for your next step when carrying out teleworking internships:

Before starting work placements

1. Communication

It is important to know the fastest way to be able to consult and clarify the doubts of your virtual workplace

Who is your boss? You must inform yourself during the interview prior to the start of the practices of the person who will monitor the progress of your work, to whom you can consult your doubts or ask questions of any kind.

Which colleagues are part of your project? You need to know who are the teammates that are part of your team.

What are your communication channels? Know the internal communication channels, emails, videoconferences or Intranet, which are the channels most used by your team.

2. The daily routine

Design the most convenient daily routine for you and choose a working method to optimize your time, plan and schedule your different tasks. If you use the time blocking technique, you can schedule blocks of time on your calendar or group similar tasks into one block.

3. The workspace

Choose a quiet, well-lit space, within your means.

During practices

1. Schedules

Try to maintain the same routine as if you had to work in the company office, set a schedule and stick to it.

2. Breaks

Breaks are important if you do your internships remotely, especially in an environment where it is more difficult for you to disconnect from your professional space. Active breaks are regular breaks, which help you resume your tasks with renewed energy; Meal times are sacred and you have to differentiate the home space from your workspace, and at the end of the working day, you need to disconnect and rest to have a clear head the next day.

3. Positive psychology

Proactivity brings you new ideas, offering alternatives and taking initiatives is very positive in teleworking, as well as a decisive attitude. Communication with your colleagues is necessary to remove your doubts and feel that you have their support and it is advisable to give visibility to the progress of your work (tasks performed, pending and scheduled).

4. Digital tools

Tools like Google Keep help you create digital notes, replacing colorful post-its; distributed; To organize your tasks, Trello gives you an overview of your projects and their progress, until you can mark them as “done” and allows you to see the volume of work you have at any time and with Google Calendar. , you can follow scheduled appointments and important dates.

5. Teleworking experience

When the school or extracurricular internships in a company end, you start a new stage and you are at the starting point of your professional future. As part of telecommuting, you develop new skills for self-learning, self-motivation, autonomy and greater self-confidence to start looking for your future job.

Telecommuting internships are a new way to learn how to work that’s here to stay and a huge opportunity to develop your talent and show your worth.

Aicad Business School is a business school in charge of negotiating the internship agreement for a student or a professional in a specific company. In addition, he advises students on the professions of the future so that they can choose the best master’s and postgraduate degrees in an infinite number of fields such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analysis, e-commerce. , marketing, software programming, Cloud Computing, Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, among others.

