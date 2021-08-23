Tips for increasing our productivity levels after returning from vacation

Summer, with its long sunny days, vacations and heatwaves, are factors that have a direct impact on our productivity in the work environment. Decreased productivity, moreover, leads to the development of bad habits, such as procrastination, postponing the completion of activities or pending tasks.

“Procrastination is more important in the summer for several reasons. One of them is that the time available to complete tasks increases, but most people do not put in the effort to organize it properly. And another factor that influences is the degree of distraction we are subjected to (such as technology) and the motivation we have to achieve our goals, ”says Pau Rodrigo Milln, personal development and productivity expert and instructor at Udemy, the platform learning. and the market leader in online education.

To overcome these obstacles, Udemy, in collaboration with Pau Rodrigo Milln, presents the five tips to increase our productivity levels this summer:

1. Define what you want to achieve. Few objectives, but precise.

If you want something to happen, you have to establish the what and materialize it: you can write it in a notebook, on the board in your office, or on a sheet of paper with magnets in the fridge. The important thing is to have it on hand, to be able to follow it and to remember it. This goal must also have a deadline: when do we want the result to happen? To do this, it is advisable to establish an action plan to perform the task in question, which will allow us to maintain a good rate of productivity. Likewise, it is also essential not to set too many goals, but to set realistic goals and only do what is really important.

2. Focus on what you are doing and eliminate distractions.

Forget multitasking and do one thing while doing another. Put your time and attention on the most important activity right at your fingertips. And when it comes to distractions, it’s wise to work in an appropriate space to maintain that focus. For example, if you spend a few hours working from the apartment where you usually go on vacation, try to work in a secluded, distraction-free environment (no family or friends, away from tempting electronics). Indeed, according to a study by Udemy Business1, 86% of workers suffer from distraction problems due to technology, which significantly affects their level of productivity.

3. Plan your break.

Rest is essential for productivity. Rest is not doing nothing, but engaging in activities that require less effort or a different effort, which relaxes us and helps us de-stress. As personal development expert Pau Rodrigo Milln points out, a great tip for disconnecting from work is to create a mental list under the name of “Think about it tomorrow”, with those issues or questions that haunt our heads and that keep us busy. prevent focusing on rest and making it productive.

4. Learn to say no.

To choose is to renounce. If you choose to be productive, you will have to say no to many other activities. For example, proposals or demands from others that take you away from your goals or attractive projects (and more so in summer), but which conflict with the goals we have set for ourselves. Other times, they are even requests for outside help, sometimes made for convenience. If we persist in saying yes to every request, the backlog of tasks will become more and more important, so it is important to work confidently on communication and to set limits so that the requests do not conflict with our productivity. .

5. Establish productive routines and habits

We are the product of our habits. Productivity is greatly improved when we integrate productive routines and eliminate unproductive ones. For example, a beneficial productive routine in the summer is doing activities that are important to ourselves early in the morning, such as exercising or meditating.

In this part, it is also essential to eliminate unproductive habits, such as checking e-mails or social networks in the early morning, which can condition our day. It is more advisable to stop these activities if you have achieved what is important to you that day.

