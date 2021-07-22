LETTER SIZE

Tips for moving from summer intern to employee

Each year, thousands of young people start their professional activity during the summer through internship contracts or scholarships. We give you some tips for getting a permanent contract once they are over.

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 a.m. – July 22, 2021



During the summer months, great opportunities open up for new graduates in the workplace through internships or scholarships that are typically offered during this time in companies of all industries and sizes. In these cases, the aspiration is always the same: to keep this job opportunity after completing this contract. How can we do it? CVApp.es gives us some key tips.

Tips for Successful Researchers

We understand success in this situation as obtaining an employment contract after this period. Circumstances prevail and every style is different, but these guidelines help us to be well valued in a period of work practices:

We show a lot of desire to learn: we must be sponges and be determined to take advantage of this opportunity. We want to work and we show it. We are active and our predisposition is absolute. This is something all workers should share, but in these cases it is even more important. We are resilient and positive. We look at the problems head on, face them and react with determination and optimism. We have reasonable expectations. No one is born learning, let alone a recent graduate or graduate in any subject. Humility and naturalness are necessary. We participate and contribute. Shyness or apathy have no place at this stage. Every time they leave us, we have to collaborate: not only will this help us learn a lot more, but it will also allow us to show all that we can do for the organization. We are pursuing goals. We operate proactively and set compelling personal goals. Also, of course, we focus on collective goals. We are available and favorably disposed for everything. We forget the demands and seize all the opportunities that present themselves to us. We act naturally. We show ourselves as we are, willing to contribute and learn, with all our potential. We ask if we doubt. We must be confident and always know everything well. If this is not possible, we ask for the appropriate clarification with delicacy and common sense. We are on time. It is a lack of respect for the company and colleagues not to do so. Moreover, it shows a lack of commitment and interest.

Other decisive attitudes

We need to be clear that companies aspire to talent. They depend on him. This is why they are delighted to find a person who corresponds to their philosophy, who brings them work and solutions. For this reason, they are the first to hire the fellows with whom they collaborate on an indefinite basis.

Therefore, we shouldn’t feel so delusional thinking about our real possibilities of continuing in the organization. Neither should we sin out of pride and think that we are unique.

These are the attitudes that allow us to take better advantage of this stage and to have more opportunities to be hired at the end of our internships or scholarships:

Retailer. We take care of the details and put all the meat on the grill. We must apply the maximum responsibility and diligence in each task received. Investigation We need to know the business as much as possible before and during our time in the business. Knowing the company’s philosophy, the objectives pursued, the working environment and the values ​​and skills valued allows us to adapt our performance appropriately. Initiative. With caution and humility, of course, we have a head start when it comes to playing. Proactivity and autonomy must always accompany us. Mental breadth. It is not easy to think only of ourselves, but to feel part of a team and to seek the benefit of it. Commitment and involvement are highly valued by businesses today. Generosity. We put collective interests ahead of our own. Sometimes it may seem like a detriment to us, but in the long run, we end up benefiting from it.

The main thing in these internship or scholarship contracts is to do a good job, to integrate perfectly with your colleagues and to be useful to the company. Thus, we will be hired.

