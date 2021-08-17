tips for saving money when you get back to work

Keeping track of your expenses, changing cars for public transport or taking advantage of meal vouchers are some of the tips you can take to make the return to routine much more bearable.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:15 – 17 August 2021



Summer is over and with it back to school for the little ones and back to work for the little ones. After these summer months, our account may have shaken. If this is your case, don’t worry, as there are different methods to compensate for it and, without a doubt, the best is that of the French company Edenred and its famous Ticket Restaurant solution, although these are not the only ones. benefits they offer us. Want to know more about how to save for back to school? Here are some very useful “tips” so that your pocket does not suffer too much.

If you’ve already embarked on the adventure of starting a family, this may interest you.

We don’t mean the sky-high prices for diapers or baby food. We want to bring you solutions. Ticket Nursery is a flexible pay system offered by some companies for mothers and fathers. It is used to simplify the payment of the nursery for your child (as long as he is between 0 and 3 years old) as well as to save you the income tax of the nursery payment. In addition to saving you a little money, it is a way to facilitate access to kindergarten, as well as to reconcile work and personal life. A very simple system to manage and use. Without a doubt, this is a great way to save money after the summer. If your business does not have this service, you can ask them to request it.

What team are you from? Public transport or private vehicle?

There are a lot of people in Spain who put public transport before private vehicles, and at Edenred they are aware of it. Ticket Transporte allows you to relax your salary and devote part of it to travel by public transport. With this card you can buy public transport tickets, in addition to offering several advantages such as exemption from income tax in this part of your salary, it facilitates management and allows you to help reduce the pollution in your city, which was necessary for many years. . .

How about making September easier by changing the tupper to Ticket Restaurant?

With the return to routine, the morning fights return to try to get to the office on time with the tupperware ready. That is, if you are not the type of person who prefers to sleep a little more and buy something to eat at the restaurant on the corner. To avoid these morning rises, in addition to forgetting the tuppers and sandwiches and not spending too much at lunchtime, sign up for the Ticket Restaurant! A flexible remuneration model that you can use in a large number of stores throughout Spain, while allowing you to take advantage of promotions and exclusive offers.

Flexible pay is one of the great allies of workers, because it brings many benefits and is a fully digitalized system. Certainly, if you start using any of these services, you will notice a big change in your savings and you will find that saving is not as complicated as you think.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric