'titane',-'the-father'-and-'quo-vadis,-aida?'-monopolize-nominations-for-european-film-awards

The films Titane, The father and Quo vadis, Aida? have monopolized the nominations for the European film awards that will be delivered at a gala in Berlin next 11 December. If the three films are nominated for best film and best direction, the winner of the last Cannes festival, the French Titane , also adds nominations for best actor and actress, the British The father for best actor and screenplay, and the Bosnian Quo Vadis, Aida? for best actress and script. The only Spanish film that had passed the first screening was El belly del mar, by Agustí Villaronga, which has not finally achieved any candidacy; on the other hand Sentimental, by Cesc Gay, has entered the category of best European comedy in 2021, which was chosen in a different process. The candidates for the 34 th European Film Academy Awards were released this morning at a event held within the Seville European Film Festival. The trio are competing to succeed the Danish Otra Ronda , who took the four main awards at last year’s gala. The director of the Academy, Matthijs Wouter, has assured about the awards gala: “Too few people know European cinema well. In Berlin we will also have surprise guests, not just the expected ones. ”

Olivia Colman and Anthoy Hopkins, in ‘The father’.

In the section for best film there are also the Italian It was the hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino, and the Finnish Compartment nº 6, by Juho Kuosmanen, shot entirely in Russia. In directing compete Florian Zeller (The father), Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?), Sorrentino, Julia Ducournau (Titane) and Radu Jude (An unfortunate fuck or crazy porn, winner of the last Berlinale). Both It was the hand of God and Compartment nº 6 have achieved three nominations.

In the category for best male performance the favorite looks like Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins for The father. Next to him appear the names of Vincent Lindon (Titane), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian), Franz Rogowzki (Great Freedmon) and Yuriy Borisov (Compartment # 6). The award for best actress seems more open, with five powerful works: those of Jasna Đjuričić (Quo Vadis, Aida?), Carey Mulligan (A promising young woman), Agathe Rousselle ( Titane) and Renate Reinsve (The worst person in the world). In comedy, the Spanish Sentimental , by Ces Gay, competes against the Norwegian Ninjababy and the French Mother-in-law by surprise.