To avoid strong sunlight, choose sunscreen according to your skin tone, you will get better protection from the sun. – Whidbey Daily News

Skin Care Tips in Hindi: In summer we use sunscreen to avoid strong sunlight. We always think it is more appropriate to apply sun cream when going out of the house.

Skin Care Tips in Hindi: In summer we use sunscreen to avoid strong sunlight. We always think it is more appropriate to apply sun cream when going out of the house. So that our skin does not get tan, it does not read black. But, do you know what type of sunscreen is best for your skin? Which can protect your skin accordingly. For this it is better to use sunscreen according to your skin type to protect from the sun. Which will give you better protection from the sun. This sun protection factor will protect you from the sun’s UV rays.

Read on: This spice is very beneficial for health, know its 5 big benefits

Dry skin

If your skin is dry. So you should use such sunscreen. Which also has a moisturizer. Moisturizer works to moisturize your dry skin. Due to which your skin stays moist for a long time and your skin does not stay dry.

Oily skin

People with oily skin should use sunscreen with SPF 50. Because this type of sunscreen is best for them. Which protects you from the sun’s UV rays.

Read on: Don’t eat too much of these 5 things, it can have a bad effect on the lungs

Normal skin

If your skin is normal you should use sunscreen with SPF 30. SPF 30 sunscreen is good for normal skin.

Apply sunscreen 20 minutes before

If you are going out in the sun, keep in mind that you use sunscreen 20 minutes before you leave home. By doing this, the sunscreen will come into your skin easily. Which will enable it to better protect your skin.

Read more: Be sure to consume these fruits to control high blood pressure during summer, read here

For better security

If you want better protection than sunscreen, apply a moisturizer to your skin before applying sunscreen. By doing this, it absorbs the SPF property of your skin better. Which gives you better protection in the sun.

Web Title: Skin Care Tips in Home Remedies for Pimples