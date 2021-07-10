to be a pillar for Sánchez to give up all his positions

Madrid

That the government of Pedro Sánchez was going to undergo a renovation this summer has been practically chanted, although until this Saturday it is not known when and in what way it was going to take place. Nor which ministers and leaders would be affected by this decision. Today, the president unveiled all the unknowns about the reform that his team has known, from which come important names like Carmen Calvo or Arancha González Laya, as well as another minister whose farewell was not expected : José Luis Ábalos.

His name was not in the pools, but with this decision Ábalos not only abandons his position in the executive; also, in the party. Concretely, within the framework of this reform of the governmental structure, balos ceases to be Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, and also leaves the Organizing Secretariat of the PSOE. A movement that, shortly after Sánchez’s intervention in Moncloa, Ábalos himself confirmed through social networks.

“To have served my country as Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has been a great honor for me. All my gratitude to President Pedro Sánchez for his confidence”, wrote the former minister on his account staff on Twitter. Until this Saturday, balos has been one of Pedro Sánchez’s strong men in government. It was one of his main endorsements in the PSOE primary process in 2017 and in the no-confidence motion against Rajoy in 2018.

Already in May 2018, he was relentless in the face of the main opposition party and the corruption schemes that surrounded him: “There are no longer assumptions but certainties. The PP is Gürtel and Gürtel is the PP.” Ábalos has an important trajectory not only within socialism and politics. The former number three of the socialists graduated in pedagogy and primary school teacher on leave. He was born in December 1959 in the Valencian town of Torrent.

He became a Communist Youth activist since 1976, and in 1978 he joined the Communist Party of Spain (PCE). A few years later, in 1981, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) began to function. It was at this point that his political career really began; in the mid-1980s in the Valencian Community. More precisely, he was municipal councilor of Valencia between 1999 and 2009, and was deputy in six legislatures (IX, X, XI, XII, XIII and XIV).

Since entering this field, he has always been characterized by his sober profile, with a spirit but energetic in his parliamentary interventions. Between 2018 and 2020, he held the Development portfolio. That year, he became Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, a post with which he received much criticism because of the formulas to stop the rise in rent prices. A ministry which is now leaving and which is now occupied by Raquel Sánchez, until now mayor of Gavà.

Sánchez, born November 18, 1975 in Barcelona, ​​graduated in law and was until 2019 secretary of women’s policies of the PSC. From that year, she held the post of Secretary of Strategy and Climate. It is precisely this environmental profile that now leads to a government which, among its priorities, stands out for its ecological agenda for the years to come.