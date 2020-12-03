To-Do is updated on Android and Windows 10 with new features

Microsoft has released an update for the Microsoft To-Do app for Android, Windows 10. The new update brings new features, improvements and fixes. However, the new features are only available in the latest version of the Microsoft To Do app. Let’s see the news that has arrived.

What’s New in Microsoft To-Do

Microsoft To-Do for Windows 10

The latest version of Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 now allows us to quickly switch to the desired Smart List by right-clicking the To Do app in the taskbar and start menu. The latest version of the app also includes bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Another boost to your productivity! You can now quickly access the smart list you want by right-clicking the Tasks app in the taskbar and in the Start menu. They fixed the order in which tasks appear in My Day when added in Bulk from any list. They made other bug fixes regarding narrator announcements for scheduled smart list tasks and keyboard accessibility issues in the My Day panel.

Microsoft To-Do for Android

The latest version of Microsoft To Do for Android doesn’t include any new features, but you will get bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

In this release, they’ve made improvements to talkback behavior, as well as other bugfixes.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft’s task management app from the following link, or you can visit the Google Play Store / Microsoft Store to install the app.

Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Price: free