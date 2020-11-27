“To exterminate the Castilians from Catalonia and the Basque Country is nonsense”

Publication: Friday, November 27, 2020 8:52 a.m.

The former president of the government and of the People’s Party José María Aznar said, about the new education law, the Lomloé, that trying “to exterminate the Castilian in Catalonia and the Basque Country is nonsense “.

In statements to Canal Sur, he stressed about the “Celaá law” that he does not understand that parents cannot choose their children’s education, but the Minister of Education “does”. “That parents can choose the education of their children is a fundamental principle of freedom”, he condemned.

Regarding the elimination of the term ‘vehicle’ from the Castilian language, Aznar said that if something like this were done in countries like France or the UK, we would think they lost the ‘north’, which is precisely “what’s going on here”. . He wanted to clarify that Spanish is the lingua franca in Catalonia and the Basque Country because it is the language of the whole Spanish territory.

According to him, with the new law on education, both with regard to Spanish and the fact that parents “do not have the right” to choose the education of their children, it is a ” very serious violation of freedoms “. “He has a clear explanation. We are moving towards a system of destroying what we have,” he condemned.