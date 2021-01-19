“To further ruin the hotel industry, with me, they don’t count”

Publication: Tuesday January 19, 2021 5:55 PM

“To further ruin the hotel industry in Spain, they are not counting on me.” This is how the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, responded on Tuesday to questions from the press on the possibility of further advancing the curfew in Madrid, which from Monday is established at 11 p.m. and not at midnight as before.

Ayuso made these statements at a time when a large part of the autonomous communities, chaired both by the PSOE, as in the case of the Balearic Islands or Castilla-La Mancha, and the PP, like Andalusia and Murcia, claim that regions restrictions on night-time mobility can be brought forward before 10 p.m., the limit envisaged in the state of alert decree.

It is expected that tomorrow, Wednesday, this issue will be addressed in the Interterritorial Health Council, after, in addition, Castilla y León decides to tighten the curfew by advancing it to 8 p.m. decision that the central government has taken before. the Supreme Court, which gave the Council 10 days to present its arguments.

For his part, Ayuso spoke out on Tuesday against the “restrictions” which ruin “even more” the hotel industry, shops, private initiative and “so many families”.

The Madrid president assured that she respected the autonomy of each region, “since there is no action at the national level or strategy as a country in the face of the epidemic”, but asked the ” respect “so that everyone applies the measures they deem appropriate. “I am of course not going to ruin these already affected sectors,” he added.

In Ayuso’s opinion, “it is very easy to make deals, to send people back home”, but then “to get them back is impossible”. In this sense, he felt that measures such as an advance on the curfew may offer “more security” to politicians but not to the hotel industry or businesses.

For this reason, the Community of Madrid will continue to work on its antigen testing strategy, added the popular leader, who also once again defended her hospital from pandemics Isabel Zendal to “decongest hospitals and have more capacity to continue to combine economy and health “.

“With the health pandemic, there is an unprecedented economic pandemic,” insisted the head of the regional executive, who believes that people must “take to the streets to earn a living”, so we must continue to open hospitals like Zendal, continue to increase testing and “speed up the vaccination process.” “The private sector cannot pay because Spanish families, the middle class, cannot take it anymore,” he said.