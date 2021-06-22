Updated: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 20:52

Posted: 22.06.2021 20:51

Far from easing the tension long established in the Congress of Deputies, the approval of pardons for the politicians imprisoned by the trial warmed the spirits in the hemicycle where a hard clash took place between María Carvalho, member of the ERC , and Macarena Olona, ​​deputy of Vox, with crosses of accusations. The ERC described the Vox as “neo-Franco” and the secretary general of the Vox group reportedly responded by offending her for being a “foreigner”.

It all started when, from the rostrum, the ERC deputy described the party led by Santiago Abascal as “the neo-Franco extreme right”. “To fascism, to the neo-Franco extreme right, no water; they want us in the gutters, drowned in the sea, in the closet, deported, obedient, modest, silent,” he said.

After these statements, as Carvalho returned to his seat, the deputy began to shout in the middle of the stairs, while he was at the level of the Vox bench. His reaction forced the Speaker of the House to ask for silence. But the Republican MP continued to shout and, addressing Olona, ​​called him a “fascist”.

The reaction of the member of the far-right party was to laugh. The version of events that ERC contributed to LaSexta is that Olona said something derogatory to her related to being a stranger by walking by her side. The same sources suggest the Catalan has “exploded because he has held a lot of VOX for a long time”.

However, Vox sources in LaSexta later explained that Olona blamed Carvalho – when he was promoted to his seat – for a “lack of parliamentary decorum and education” for the “atrocities he said. at the rostrum “. Immediately afterwards, the ERC parliamentarian shouted “fascist” at him.