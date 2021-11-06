to-the-rescue-of-the-composers-silenced-by-history

Composers Pauline Viardot, left, and Germaine Tailleferre, the latter photographed by Man Ray.

“Let’s forget I’m a woman and let’s talk about music.” These words of the French composer, pedagogue and intellectual Nadia Boulanger (1887 – 1979) summarize the meaning of the project Tearing silence , a cycle of 12 concerts that will rescue works from and 1953 spread over three seasons at the Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville. It is the first time that a Spanish opera coliseum has programmed a cycle dedicated exclusively to female composers.

The first concert , on November 8, brings together pieces for violin and piano from 12 creators whose names “came to have a certain celebrity, but when it comes to going down in music history to represent an era he chooses a few composers, always men, and they are left out ”, highlights the pianist, highlights the pianist Carmen Martínez-Pierret, artistic director of the project together with the cellist Israel Fausto. Martínez-Pierret, also a pedagogue and cultural manager, has spent three decades rescuing the work of women who wrote music between 1750 and 1970 and has compiled works by some 600 all over the world. As of the last third of the 20th century, the situation began to improve for female creators, who found less obstacles to make their work visible.

Some had to sign with a male pseudonym to see their works published, such as the French Mel Bonis or the British of Polish origin Poldowski. Others were recognized in life, but fell into oblivion after his death, such as the French Germaine Tailleferre, the only woman in the group of The Six that was formed around Erik Satie). And some more shone for their skills as interpreters, which hid their compositional side. This happened to Pauline Viardot, the French mezzo-soprano daughter of the Sevillian singer and composer Manuel García.

The concerts, which will be performed by different chamber groups, will be offered in the Manuel García room, the second stage of the Theater de la Maestranza, named after the famous Sevillian musician, who gave his children an exquisite musical education. In addition to Pauline, García was the father of the diva María Malibrán and Manuel Patricio, the great teacher of bel canto from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The British composer of Polish origin Régine Wieniawski, who signed as Poldowski, in an undated image.

Carmen Martínez-Pierret, artistic director of the International Music Festivals of Canfranc, in the Aragonese Pyrenees, insists that there are thousands of works of great quality that are worth rescuing, recording and incorporating into the usual repertoires. Stefan Zweig, in one of his essays, published in The Legacy of Europe, writes that history it has a tendency to magnify the great ones and strike down the little ones, and this happens, in principle, with women. This is what happened to composers like Fanny Hensel-Mendelssohn, who published some of her works with the signature of her brother, Felix Mendelssohn, or who had to use a male pseudonym because the publishers thought that if the scores were signed by a woman would have less market value. So that was a very important commercial outlet because it was played at home and many scores were sold ”, explains the pianist, who has created her own record label, Telxinoe Music, with which she has started the La Chambre Bleue collection to get out of anonymity to the composers and whose first title is Sérénade.

Stored in a drawer

Israel Fausto, performer and renowned pedagogue who holds the cello chair at the Manuel Castillo Conservatory in Seville, insists on the need to incorporate these creators into the repertoires so that the public knows them. “Of the 60 composers that we have selected, 55 are practically unknown. Some of his works had not even been published or had been released and, later, kept in a drawer. Many have appeared thanks to the tenacity of researchers, in libraries, lofts or forgotten in the homes of their descendants “, says Fausto, who illustrates with his experience the neglect that composers have suffered.

“In 2016 one of My students, who had been on Erasmus in Croatia, told me that she wanted to play pieces by two female composers that I didn’t even know existed: the Croatian Dora Pejačević and the Dutch Henriëtte Bosmans. When I heard her play them for the first time I thought: how is it possible that they are both strangers “, recalls Fausto, who will perform both works with Martínez-Pierret the 16 January at the third concert of Tearing the silence.

None of these creators had an easy life, since their existence passed in a patriarchal society in which they were always subordinate to their parents or their husbands and that vetoed the work of women. The French Germaine Tailleferre (1892 – 1983) was one of those who had to overcome the most obstacles in their career. “Even though she learned piano from her mother and from a young age she showed great talent, her father refused to let her go to the conservatory. He was violent and abusive and said that, for him, having his daughter study at the conservatory was like walking the streets in Saint Michel. He considered it unworthy that he should dedicate himself to music. Germaine managed to study music, but she married an American cartoonist with a temperament similar to that of her father, who forced him to reject an offer from Charles Chaplin to settle in Hollywood and write the music for his films “, explains the artistic director of the cycle.

The Group of Six

Separated from her first husband, Tailleferre remarried in 1932 with a lawyer who did not like music or that his wife overshadowed him. Despite difficult circumstances, she was a prolific composer who wrote four operas, as many ballets, concerts and music for films, but most of the material remains unpublished. In Paris she frequented the environment of artists and was friends with Picasso, Modigliani or Léger. Piano concert player, with which he earned his living, he was a member of the Los Seis group, which Jean Cocteau represented and which also included Francis Poulenc or Darius Milhaud.

French composer Mel Bonis.

Mel (Mélanie) Bonis (1858 – 1937), author of more than 300 compositions, was born into a very conservative middle-class family that did not he welcomed a girl attending the conservatory, which is why she learned piano on a self-taught basis. To the 16 years he was finally able to enter the Paris Conservatory, where he coincided with Claude Debussy. Although the quality of his work was unquestionable, to publish he had to masculinize his name and thus avoid rejection. “Bonis’s is one of the cases in which the heirs have taken the initiative to preserve and spread their legacy. They have created an association, they are reissuing their scores and encouraging their performance ”, adds Martínez-Pierret.

The forgotten Spanish

The fact that the cycle Rasgando el silencio does not include any Spanish composer because its artistic director, Carmen Martínez-Pierret, has designed special programs with these creators, as those who will interpret the day 26 at the Royal Palace of Madrid and the 27 in Aranjuez. The concerts, organized by National Heritage, bring together works by seven Spanish authors of the 19th century, such as Lluïsa Casagemas, the first Spanish woman to compose an opera, Schiava e regina, who wrote of the 16 to the 18 years and whose premiere was scheduled at the Liceo de Barcelona, ​​but was suspended after the anarchist attack on 1893. The opera, awarded at the World’s Fair in Chicago, was premiered in concert version at the Royal Palace. In addition, the pianist will perform works by María Luisa Chevallier, Soledad de Bengoechea, Isabel Prota and Eloísa de la Parra.

The Catalan Lluïsa Casagemas, the first woman to compose an opera in Spain, ‘Schiava e regina’, in 1893.

“The Elizabethan period was a true golden age for the piano in Spain. There was a lot of hobby and all infants received musical education. That is why we have included two waltzes composed by the infantas Josefa Fernanda de Borbón, who dedicates her work, published in Paris in 1850, to Queen María Cristina, and a very young María Cristina de Borbón y Battenberg , who wrote in the manuscript of his waltz: For Bama de Crista. Bama was the familiar appellation of her grandmother, María Cristina de Habsburgo-Lorena ”, explains Martínez-Pierret.