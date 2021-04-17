“To them, the public is shit”

Updated: Saturday, April 17, 2021 7:39 PM

Published on: 04/17.2021 19:38

Pablo Iglesias, United Podemos candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, indicted the right and Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE) in an act in Alcalá de Henares before the start of the May 4 election campaign.

For the candidate and leader of the purple formation, for the law “the public is shit”, which, he says, “they despise” and that they “destroy and discredit for 25 years”.

“The right and the far right in Madrid say they don’t like restrictions. They despise law, order, they despise respect for the standards that we set ourselves. Do you know what the problem is with restrictions? 25 years Of course, restrictions have to be applied when there are not enough hospital beds, when they don’t hire a single driver and destroy public transport, ”says Iglesias.

He also indicted the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, whom he asked to take a stand against “tax privileges” for the rich. “If someone says they are going to do the same (like Ayuso), no one will vote for the copy: they will vote for the original,” he says.

“We are proud to stand up for our ideas and say that we are going to reverse what these criminals have done for 25 years,” he added.