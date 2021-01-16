to try to save Christmas in the shadow of imprisonment

Madrid

Updated: Saturday, January 16, 2021 7:09 AM

Published on: 01.16.2021 07:01

Christmas was not saved, the third wave was not avoided, and its impact was not mitigated. In addition, Spain is having its worst days due to the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of infections.

Let’s look back. Barely a month ago, on December 15, 2020, Spain recorded a cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants that did not exceed 200 cases (198.77). However, this cumulative incidence has tripled to its maximum (575.10).

On December 15, Health recorded an increase in the total number of infections of 10,328 people, a figure almost quadrupled on January 15, 2021 (40,197).

And it is now when they see how – or not – the effectiveness of the measures adopted by the various Autonomous Communities at Christmas, in which, apart from the restrictions on social gatherings and the closure of the perimeter, they hardly proposed severe measures to stop. contacts, increasing curfews beyond midnight on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

Taking the example of Extremadura, an autonomous community with the highest cumulative incidence at present (more than 1,200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), measures have been approved such as the limitation of social gatherings to six people, the closure of hotel and restaurant establishments in several areas, including Cáceres and Badajoz, and the limitation of the capacity of shopping centers.

Comment from Fernando Simón

There were measures, yes, but there was also a lot of movement and a lot of social contact on dates where you were asked to be more careful than ever. Fernando Simón underlined this in his speech on Monday, when he said that “we had a better Christmas than we could or should have”.

Looking at the latest health reports, it is no surprise that he is issuing a warning, also taking into account that the number of daily deaths continues to climb to triple digits while he is the only one whose evolution decreases according to the graphs.

“We are going to have complicated weeks,” he warned. This opinion is being implemented; It remains to be seen now if his other warning comes true: “If we are all aware and united and the institutions do their job, we can avoid confinement.”

And it is that this word “confinement” threatens to reappear in the reality of the autonomous communities most affected. Before reaching this extreme, some regions have chosen to advance their curfews, such as Madrid, Galicia or Aragon.

Other cases, such as Castilla y León or Euskadi, have proposed curfew scenarios at 8:00 p.m. or even 6:00 p.m. The government’s response to this has been clear: the curfew is expected to start at 10 p.m. at the earliest. At least with the royal decree which governs the current state of alert; if another timetable was desired, this decree should be amended.

The experts have made it clear. According to Dr César Carballo, deputy head of the Ramón y Cajal hospital, assured Al Rojo Vivo that “it is impossible to stop this in a way that is not confining”.

“The sewage tells us that the cases have doubled. They tell us that in seven days we will have a lot more,” he said, a line also followed by José Antonio López Guerrero in Más Vale Tarde.

“In the long term, a stricter confinement of one or two weeks makes it possible to save health and the economy better than to always play by going to the dance that the virus marks us”, he declared.

At the gates of a new confinement?

At the moment, it is not known if this possibility is on the executive table. This Friday, Minister José Luis Ábalos ruled out the application of a lockdown such as that of March and April 2020, saying that “there are many ways to lock up”.

Some formations have already moved in recent hours and have asked the government for more severe measures in the face of the increase in infections. This is the case of Ciudadanos, which, in the words of Inés Arrimadas, asked to decree “intelligent confinement” in the face of the “dramatic” situation in Spain.

To this should be added that Spain is now in the middle of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the results of which are yet to be seen and that it has experienced many problems in the first days since the arrival of the first doses. before the arrival of 2020. to its end.

In other words, neither the vaccine will significantly reduce these infections for the moment, nor it is known if the data that we have known this Friday is the new peak of the pandemic, nor if the cold due to the storm Filomena will influence the weeks to come. in a further increase in cases.

In the coming days, further measures from the Autonomous Communities beyond the curfew remain to be expected. On weekends, with no daily health ministry report, it doesn’t look like it will offer a break. Vaccines were the beginning of the end, but it’s clear that the end of the pandemic is still far away.