to which country you can travel: Flights from India suspended to many countries: flights from India to many countries suspended

Washington

Due to the second wave of the Corona virus in India, other countries have also been alerted. Positive cases in India are increasing rapidly and the new variant has also increased the risk of infection. In such a situation, its impact has been seen on flights with India. Travel was relaxed under special agreements after international flights were canceled in March last year, but now flights have been canceled once again. Many countries have stopped flights from India. Let’s take a look at the current situation of flights with other countries.

Hong Kong

India had operated flights as part of the “Vande Bharat” mission to bring back the Indians from Hong Kong, but currently all flights have been suspended until May 3. The decision was made after 50 Indians tested positive after arriving on two flights to Vistara in the same month.

Coronavirus Second Wave Peak News: India’s second wave corona peak will arrive until May 15, say scientists at IIT

Brittany

Previously due to the spread of the Corona virus variant in the UK India had stopped flights from UK and now UK has stopped flights from here due to the spread of the variant in India. 7 Indian mutants who arrived from here were positive for the strain. Britain has put India on the red list and Air India has stopped flights to and from the UK until April 30.

Dubai

Indians, or citizens of other countries who have traveled to India within 14 days, do not have entry into Dubai. Emirates has stopped flights between India and Dubai. Flights from there are currently permitted and the rule does not apply to UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations.

Canada

All flights have been banned from India and Pakistan for 30 days. Cargo flights are permitted.

New strain of coronavirus discovered in India is wreaking havoc in Britain, 77 cases have surfaced

Pakistan

Pakistan has banned travel from India for two weeks.

New Zealand

New Zealand has banned flights from India from April 11 to April 28.

America

America has published a notice for people coming from their country to India. He was asked to only travel to India if absolutely necessary, complete vaccinations first, and follow rules such as social distancing.

Israel issued a notice on Thursday asking people to avoid coming to India. This advice has also been given to those who have been vaccinated here. Besides India, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey have also been advised not to go.

“Report negative after 7 days of drug consumption, 91% effective” .. Virafin obtains approval for treatment of corona

Singapore

Singapore has issued new rules regarding arriving in India from Tuesday. People coming from India will need to have a special facility for the first 14 days, then self-isolate at home for 7 days.

After the impact on international travel last year, India and these 27 countries entered into a Bach Travel Agreement – Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya , Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, United States and Uzbekistan.

Annu Kapoor’s advice to celebrities posting Corona vacation photos

Symbolic image