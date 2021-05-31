Tobacco users have a 50 percent risk – Whidbey Daily News

World No Tobacco Day 2021: Today is World No Tobacco Day. May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Young people need to be protected from tobacco and nicotine at this time. About 300 million people in the country use tobacco.

World No Tobacco Day 2021: Today is World No Tobacco Day. Millions of people worldwide die from tobacco-related diseases. In this terrible period of corona infection, people who use tobacco are 50 percent more at risk than the general population. Tobacco use damages a person’s respiratory system and lungs and the first attack of the corona virus occurs on these organs of the body. If we look at the deaths caused by covid, then only those patients who have lung diseases are at the highest risk of death.

According to a report, about 300 million people over the age of 15 use tobacco in the country. About 200 million of these people inhale tobacco directly in the form of gutkha, khaini, pan masala or pan, while there are 100 million people who inhale tobacco with cigarettes, hookah or cigars and smoke from their mouths. Lungs. People who consume chewing tobacco, gutka etc. have the highest risk of oral cancer.

According to medical experts, the effect of Kovid-19 infection is increasing on people who use tobacco. A smoker is more likely to have coronary heart disease than a healthy person. Smoking lowers the body’s immune system, which can lead to coronary heart disease.

May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Young people need to be protected from tobacco and nicotine at this time. About 300 million people in the country use tobacco. Men start using tobacco at a younger age than women on average to start smoking. Tobacco increases the risk of heart and respiratory diseases by four times. The risk of stroke is twice as high.

Tobacco can cause about 25 types of diseases and 40 types of cancer. It also causes tooth decay, gum disease, bad breath, and tooth discoloration. Regular tobacco use causes breathing difficulties, tuberculosis, migraines, headaches, premature aging and hair loss, cataracts in the eyes, heart disease and heart attack, abdominal abscess, blood disease, impotence in men, etc.

