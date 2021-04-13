Today, nearly 140,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrive at the CCAA and some are asking to use them with volunteers under the age of 60.

Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 11:10 a.m.

Spain appears to be heading for another week of record vaccinations. Today, communities will receive more than 139,000 doses of AstraZeneca, in addition to the 3,232,200 vaccines already issued of this type.

Specifically, the Community of Madrid and Andalusia have requested that the population under the age of 60 can choose to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca on a voluntary basis. And it is that, so far, with these doses, they only inoculate people between 60 and 69 years old.

One of the arguments used by the Andalusian Ministry of Health is that the leaflet states that it can be used “in people over 17 years old”. Therefore, it calls for those under 60 who have already been vaccinated receive the second dose or be used with other people on a voluntary basis.

This was transferred by Andalusian adviser Jesús Aguirre, who spoke along the same lines as his Madrid counterpart. Enrique Ruiz Escudero has officially asked the Ministry of Health, through the Public Health Commission, that those under 60 can receive the doses from the American laboratory.

Regarding the Sputnik vaccine, Aguirre indicated in “Canal Sur Radio” that he had a videoconference this afternoon with the vice-president of Sputnik because, as he indicated, “the purchase is now centralized. , but over time, it is already you will see autonomy in the purchase of vaccines. “

Apart from these two vaccines, Spain will receive the first doses of Janssen on Wednesday. The first shipment will be 300,000 injections, but Health, they warn: mass vaccination with this injection is still to come. And it is that up to 5.5 million bottles are expected between April and June. It should be remembered that only one dose of Janssen is needed to immunize a patient.

Currently, there are 3,108,437 with the full regimen and 10,784,997 doses have been administered in the total of the 11,993,715 that have been received. With these data, we are only about 260,000 vaccinated against exceeding the total number of infections recorded in our country since the start of the pandemic, which now stands at 3,370,256.