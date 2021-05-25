today the distribution is decided

Updated: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:47 AM

The government and the autonomous communities decide today on the final distribution of migrant minors who are in the protection centers of Ceuta. They will do so during a meeting of the Territorial Council of Social Services chaired by Minister Ione Belarra.

In total, the distribution of 200 places for unaccompanied minors will be agreed in order to free up space in the centers of Ceuta after the massive arrival of migrants due to the border crisis with Morocco.

During the meeting, the regional councilors will vote on the proposal of the ministry which proposes that several autonomies accommodate between five and 20 of these minors. Madrid and Galicia are the territories that will receive the most minors with 20 each, followed by Castilla y León, with 18, Catalonia, with 15, Castilla-La Mancha, with 14

The Valencian Community and Andalusia will host 13 each, the Balearics, Asturias and Extremadura with 11, Aragon with 9, the Basque Country with 8, Cantabria with 7, Murcia with 7, Navarra with 6 and La Rioja with 5.

To deal with this situation, the Government will approve this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers an extraordinary loan of five million euros for the communities which welcome these minors.

The distribution was well received by the majority of the communities, who agreed to welcome the miners from Ceuta “immediately”, although Galicia and Madrid showed reluctance with the distribution, Catalonia requested more resources and the Andalusia recalled that it is saturated.

Last week, more than 8,000 migrants managed to enter Ceuta after Morocco opened the border fence. Of the total number of people who set foot on Spanish soil, 800 were minors and at least 7,800 have already been returned to the neighboring country.