Today, the PP will present an appeal against the law on euthanasia before the Constitutional Court

Updated: Thursday, June 24, 2021 2:01 PM

The People’s Party will present an appeal against the law regulating euthanasia to the Constitutional Court on Thursday evening, which comes into force today.

This was confirmed by party sources at LaSexta, recalling that their bet continues to be a new law on palliative care for patients who need it.

In this sense, Pablo Casado said he had met “representatives of the medical sector and people with disabilities” to convey what they defended in the parliamentary debate, referring to palliative care.

For his part, the spokesman of the PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, wanted to refer to article 15 of the Constitution, which states that “everyone has the right to life and to physical and moral integrity, without in any case, may be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment ”.

“If we are talking about euthanasia, it must be linked to a fundamental right, in article 15. The only thing that the PP does is to seize the Constitutional Court because it understands that certain aspects can be unconstitutional”, he said. he told the media. .

The law that regulates euthanasia, which comes into force on Thursday, was approved last March with votes in favor of all parties except those of PP, Vox and UPN.