Today, Windows turns 35. Congratulations! – Microsofters

Writing these types of articles is a double-edged sword. We release an uncontrolled nostalgia that begins with Solitaire, continues with Doom and ends in Netscape or in the discussions of Terra. Also, it becomes clear that you are getting old when you are the same age as the old operating system. However, this editor and Windows are in good condition.

Windows turns 35 and looks great

From the start, people wanted to end him. Popularity meant that he always had enemies and was rarely recognized for anything. Fortunately, in this I do not have the pleasure of looking like Windows (or very little).

The ’90s were their heyday with developers doing big jobs, who haven’t changed since, and Steve Ballmer cradling them covered in sweat like a rock star (someone with a long time and suicidal created this five hour looping video of said event)

Everyone loved the operating system; it was cutting edge, computer innovation and, to the eye of the face, they sold you a Pentium 133MHz with less RAM than my current alarm clock. But hey, there was a turbo mode that invited us to dream.

The 2000 effect, a dangerous enemy for Microsoft

From the year 2000 onwards, things moved very quickly and we found ourselves in the chaos of Windows 2000, Millennium Edition and, in 2001, Windows XP. This meant that neither the salespeople, nor the customers, nor Bill Gates himself knew what to recommend. Fortunately, and according to the wisdom of the Internet, Windows XP has turned out to be good as a melon.

From then on, people hated Windows and Microsoft because they had to use it every day. People started saying “this is the year of Linux” and we have been doing it ever since.

After the Vista cocoa, good old Bill Gates chose his successor and, with Windows 7 half-finished, he retired. Ballmer was then Public Enemy No.1 (until Bill Gates gave a speech predicting COVID, vaccines and 5G) and lived through his good years with Windows 7 and later the decline with Windows 8, Windows RT and the latest Windows Phone.

Windows has been spying on you for the past decade

Microsoft was lost and Apple was starting to resurface. However, people still hated Windows. Fortunately, the decade was over and things were sure to get better … or not.

Windows 8 arrived in 2012 but, coincidence of life, the company had stuck in 2009 with Windows 7. They hate Windows and don’t want to go ahead, the new scares and Windows 8 is becoming one of the most criticized from Microsoft’s history.

So much so that in 2013 Windows 8.1 arrives and they boast of incorporating the Start menu (the one that users will later criticize for being the same as always). However, the performance of this version of Windows was as good as its adoption was zero.

Ballmer, after six years, called Gates, said “I understand you” and, after much deliberation, handed over the command to Satya Nadella. The now CEO of Microsoft has been the subject of so much criticism that they would give for a trilogy like Tolkien’s. He announced the latest Windows, Windows 10, skipping number 9. A direct attack on people with OCD.

Windows 10, equally loved and hated

Since then, they have been working on the operating system. This was going to be the full operating system, but without Steve Balmer dancing with the developers, they didn’t sign up and the Universal App Platform wasn’t used by Microsoft.

After accusations of espionage (after selling our firstborn to Google and Facebook), subtle suggestions to update us on top of that, he’s still there. Every year they return him for dead, every year they try to kill him but he’s still there, enduring and leading.

However, jokes aside, Windows 10 is home to over a billion devices. After many years and multiple improvements, it faces an overhaul that looks amazing. They called it Sun Valley, which sounds very optimistic and we hope so. Long live Windows 10!