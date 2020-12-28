Toilets require more health resources before Puerta del Sol in Madrid

Publication: Monday, December 28, 2020 2:03 PM

More resources and quality public health. It is the demand for toilets that this Monday was concentrated in front of the central Puerta del Sol in Madrid. A demonstration called by the movement of necessary health care, in which also participated Mónica García, health worker and spokesperson for Más Madrid at the Madrid Assembly.

“It’s time to redouble our efforts, we have the solution right around the corner. The government must be three times more responsible, we cannot allow the third wave to result in more deaths, more income We must put all of us, explained Mónica García in Al Rojo Vivo.

“I am concerned that from the Ayuso government, they are in a permanent state of confrontation, even now with the vaccines. We have to deal with the pandemic and the citizens need a moral reference at this time”, defends Mónica García , who accuses the president of the Community of Madrid “for having behaved as a manager of chaos and confrontation”.

He assures that the toilets “felt quite abandoned” and considers “completely secondary” arguments over labels or stickers of Pfizer vaccines.