Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games India Medal: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Pakistan

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s prayers at the Tokyo Olympics also didn’t work out for his javelin athlete Arshad Nadeem. Arshad Nadeem slipped to fifth after throwing 84.62m in the Olympic Games final. Indian Neeraj Chopra won gold in this event, while Czechs Jakub Vadlejch and Vitejslav Vesli won silver and bronze medals. Imran Khan himself had tweeted and prayed for Arshad Nadeem’s victory.

Arshad Nadeem finished fifth

Nadeem threw a best of 82.91m in the first round and a best of 81.98m in the second round. His last attempt in the final round was a foul and he slipped to fifth place. Nadeem was seen as a serious contender to win an Olympic medal for Pakistan. Prayers were being made from all over Pakistan for his victory. According to sports experts, the Pakistani player also had a lot of chances of winning.

Imran Khan had prayed

Imran Khan had tweeted praying for Arshad Nadeem’s victory. We pray that Arshad Nadeem reaches the podium in the men’s javelin throw final. With the prayers of the nation and your hard work, victory awaits you, Inshallah.

Arshad Nadeem lost to Neeraj Chopra from India like this

On his first throw, Nadeem’s spear covered a distance of 82.4 meters. At the same time, Indian Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin to a distance of 87.03 meters. India was in first place at the end of the first pitch, while Pakistan was in sixth place. Chopra scored 87.58 yards on the second throw, while Nadeem’s effort was hampered as he crossed the line. Chopra shot 76.70m in the third throw and Nadeem ninth with 84.62m to reach fifth place.

What are the rules of the javelin throw at the Olympics

According to the rules of the competition, in the first round of the final round, each competitor is entitled to three attempts to throw. Apart from that, the best effort is recognized. The top eight athletes move on to the next round where they get three more attempts. The best valid performer on a total of six throws from these eight athletes is declared the winner.