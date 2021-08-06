Tokyo train news: 10 passengers wounded with knives in a Tokyo train

Tokyo

Ten people were injured in an attack on a train near Seijgakuen station in the Japanese capital Tokyo. The condition of two of them is said to be very serious. The incident occurred a short distance from the Olympic Games Village. It is said that the alleged accused fled after stabbing people, but later police arrested him at a store.

The injured were admitted to hospital

Japanese channel NHK TV reported that two people were in critical condition during the attack. Others were also taken to hospital for treatment. It is said that after attacking, the alleged accused fled after throwing his knife at the place himself. Police then arrested him at a store in a busy area of ​​Tokyo.

China throws gold at Tokyo Olympics with ballistic missile technology, training players like this

Several police teams arrived on site

The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while a tenth person was slightly injured. He was released on the spot after giving the first treatment. Firefighters said all injured were conscious. Several teams of police and other investigative agencies are present on site.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the state of the attack

An eyewitness to the incident said that after the attack, the train stopped at a nearby station. After which the train passengers started to get out of the car in panic. A second person told NHK they saw passengers exiting the train in a pool of blood. After which an announcement was made to bring in doctors and medical aid from the station.

The store manager informed the police

NHK said the suspect visited a store and was tired of running. The store manager called the police after seeing blood stains on the man’s shirt. The manager said the alleged assailant was in his twenties. According to train operator Odakyu Electric Railway Company, he was stabbed near Sijogakuen station.