LETTER SIZE

Tomorrow, we will find out who is “the most influential of human resources”

The voting deadline will be Wednesday, June 23 when we meet with the most influential professionals in the people management industry. We will unveil the top 50, based on the more than 120,000 votes received, and the special recognition for “the most influencer in HR”. All this in a private gala organized in Madrid.



BY RRHHD Digital, 12:34 – 22 June 2021



There is little time, less than 24 hours, to find out who is “The most influential of human resources” in 2021. The competition rewards, on a biennial basis, the professionals with the most weight and relevance in the management sector of people based on votes from RRHHDigital readers. They choose their favorite professionals from a list of nearly 400 nominees, selected according to criteria such as their appearances in the media, events or discussion tables, contributions, the implementation of good commercial and social practices applied to people management or creation, proposal or implementation. of job creation measures in Spain.

In this edition, leadership and people management have been valued more than ever since a record number of votes was recorded for the seven editions of “The + Influencers of Human Resources”. Concretely, we received more than 120,000 votes which, still in the midst of a pandemic, reflect the feelings of employees and members of the sector and the recognition they wanted to give to their leaders.

Last year, Arturo Gonzalo, General Manager of People and Organization at Repsol at the time, was the winner, followed by Jos Luis Risco (EY) and Fernando Campos (Aon). Who will succeed them as the most influential people in HR? We will find out at a private gala that will take place in Madrid on Wednesday 23 June, attended by nominees, sponsors and exceptional guests. The event will unveil the top 50 of this edition of “HR Most Influencers” as well as the special recognition for “HR Most Influencer”.

The seventh edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ is sponsored by Aon, BMW Madrid, Cobee, DKV, EF Corporate Solutions, Gympass, Infojobs, Koppen Executive, The Adecco GroupyWagestream.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT