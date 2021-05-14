Toni sang of jelly to Israel after 119 Palestinians were killed in the attacks on Gaza: “Take heart, Israel!

Faced with the escalation of violence engulfing Hamas with Israel, for which more than a hundred deaths have already been counted, some political leaders have positioned themselves in recent hours on both sides of the conflict.

In this sense, the last to denounce the bombings in the Gaza Strip was the now member of the Popular Party, Toni Cantó, who applauded the Israeli country on his Twitter account.

Specifically, Cantó quoted a tweet from an organization that promotes relations between Spain and Israel, writing the following sentence: “Courage, Israel!” An impulse that led to the response of the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, who, in turn, quoted Cantó and showed his rejection: “119 dead and Cantó celebrating as if it were a football match . Disgust, “blurted out the representative.

In recent hours, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 119, including 31 minors. In addition, the number of injured Palestinians now stands at 830, as spokesman for the health ministry for the enclave, Ashraf Al Qedra, reported on Friday.

By contrast, since the start of the clashes, militias have fired more than 1,800 projectiles at Israel, 430 of which failed and fell in the coastal enclave, the majority of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile system.

Seven people have died in Israel, including a teenager and a 6-year-old boy. Additionally, last night an old woman died when she ran down to a shelter to protect herself from the rockets. The army announced that this Friday it would continue to attack targets in the enclave, and that it “intends” to lead a ground offensive: “We are ready to do it”, declared its spokesperson.