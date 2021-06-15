Tools that help build a business website

All web designers have the same working algorithms. Any project consists of a template (a layout with a section and page structure) and content, so all the work comes down to customizing the template and adding materials and materials. ancillary capabilities, such as integration of social media dashboards, payment systems, online consultant. and any other element required for the task. The smaller the volume of the site, the less work and the simpler everything will be. The general procedure for working on a site in any builder is as follows:

Choose the right platform and sign up

Define the corresponding theme template.

Modify the design: add the logo, contact details (social networks, etc.) and correct the structure, colors and fonts if necessary.

Fill the template with content: texts, photos, videos, videos with photos and music, tables, graphics and other necessary elements. To learn how to create video from photos to display on the website, it can be done either by downloading a program like PhotoStage or online in Creatopy.

Choose and pay an appropriate pricing plan for a set of features, buy or delegate the domain, and publish the site.

Promote: hire advertising, use social media, make business cards, etc.

Process customer orders and make profit.

Keep in mind that SEO optimization settings play an important role. Its use will speed up page indexing and help search engines better understand its meaning to display to the target audience. Use all promotion settings available on the selected engine. If you are wondering how to make video with photos and how to edit video with photos on website, there are apps for that as well.

There are a lot of ideas but very little time. Launching a new site for a startup, blog, portfolio, or any other business can be a very expensive and time-consuming process.

A commercial website is a type of advertising website. Your goal is to talk about the company, the product, the service, the person, and to attract customers to do business. It is presented in formats of personal sites, Landings, portfolios or business pages of all kinds. From a technical point of view, these sites are the easiest to set up: the pages are generally few, the content is also small, the structure is basic, it has a basic SEO setup and the promotion is simple. It is with its creation that most developers begin their journey.

Such projects are convenient and cost effective to create with the help of site builders. Everything is arranged so that anyone without training can achieve a result. Almost everyone does, and of course you can too. We have compiled a ranking of the most suitable services to solve these types of issues, which includes Profile Creators and the most accessible CMS in all respects.

1. Ucoz

This year uCoz will celebrate nine years of activity, which is one of the indicators of the project’s success. This engine has created over 1,000,000 websites and is available in thirteen languages. You can create any type of site: personal blogs, full online stores, business card sites, news portals, and more.

As a site layout, you can use any of uCoz’s 250 free templates or purchase a fancy layout from the official template store.

Those unfamiliar with website building can work on the site through an online builder, while more advanced users can make changes through the site code, providing the ability to truly create a unique page and high quality.

www.ucoz.es

2. Jimdo

He is a German web designer with a ten year history and is available in eleven languages, including Russian. Jimdo is suitable for building different types of websites, from online business cards to an online store. Users mainly like Jimdo for its nice interface, the presence of cute templates, and the ease of use. When you use the paid version of 2400 rubles per year (you get the domain name as a gift), no one will guess that you used an online builder. We must also talk about the simplicity of setting up SEO and the efficiency of its use. In addition, the sites created with Jimdo rise very quickly in the search engines.

www.jimdo.es

3. Nethouse

Nethouse offers standard features for designers and a set of ready-made templates for anyone to build a modern site. The ease of use, the good quality of the models and the relative free access (paying only for the individual functions) allowed the service in just over a year to attract a large army of fans. The disadvantages are the lack of complete configuration of Google Analytics (e-commerce cannot be installed) and the inability to install html blocks (such as banners for example). Considering the pros and cons, this service can be recommended for small online shops and novices.

www.nethouse.es

4. WordPress

What is WordPress? Today, it is the most popular content management system in the world. This CMS underlies more than 35% of all sites on the Internet, a figure which is constantly increasing.

In general, a content management system is a web application that allows site owners, editors, and authors to manage their sites and publish content without any programming knowledge.

WordPress uses PHP and MySQL, which are compatible with almost all web hosts. However, custom WordPress hosting plans can dramatically improve site speed, performance, and reliability.

5. Wix

It is one of the most popular online builders in the West, which has also recently become available in Russian. The system interface is a simple editor in which a simple, beautiful and functional html5 website can be created from ready-made elements. Editor settings are flexible and varied. Several hundred quality models are also available. There is the possibility of creating a mobile version of the resource and pages for the social network Facebook. Although Wix hasn’t had a long presence in the Russian market, its rate of growth is surprising.

www.wix.com

Which site builder to choose?

The successful choice of designer depends on the task, skill level and personal preferences in interface ergonomics. The solution most choose is uKit: it’s easy to learn, has an easy-to-use interface, and a full set of possibilities to create responsive business cards and land with a nice, low-cost design. A similar option in features is Wix, best for those who consider it important to refine every element of the site design and the ability to connect specific functions such as making a reservation, designing a restaurant menu and other profile elements for different niche businesses. . Of course, for example, you will not be able to find an app which, in addition to all the utilities, can be a photo program with music or photo videos, but this can be fixed by downloading another free program apart from the website builder.

uCoz is a choice for more or less experienced users who wish to be closely involved in the information business, that is to say who are not limited to a project and prefer the perspective and entry into the professional webmastering. The same can be said about LPGenerator: a serious builder for broadcast work with landings, efficient lead generation, and advanced marketing. WordPress has a CMS, it has no contraindications, it is versatile in functionality and also in availability. If this type of engine is interesting, WP is the best option 90% of the time. Nethouse, on the other hand, is an interesting, well-rounded and deservedly popular service.

InSales is a great e-commerce engine. It has a CMS profile, but it is much more user-friendly to use, it is accessible for beginners to understand and the breadth of programmers’ abilities are appreciated. Flexbe is a modestly simple and high-quality landing designer, which guarantees greater working comfort for beginners.

Considering the question of how to make a video with photos or how to make a website, all of the services listed have a different cost. Since we are talking about commercial sites generated to increase profits, we recommend that you choose the most suitable designer to solve the task, without paying attention to small cost differences. Don’t skimp on the best option for you: a little overpayment for a suitable engine will pay off effectively, it more than pays off. Don’t change for a dime, there are much bigger numbers at stake when it comes to payouts.

