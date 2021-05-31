Top Companies, Trends by Regions, Types and Applications – The Orator

The research and analysis conducted in Field Service Management Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Field Service Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Field Service Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global field service management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the factors such as enhanced customer satisfaction, increasing number of field operations in manufacturing, oil & gas and reducing operational cost and Internet of Things (IOT) is driving the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of mobile applications and wearable devices among field workers is also a factor to drive the growth of market.

Field service management refers to efficient managing and handling of the company’s field operations such as managing worker activity, scheduling, locating vehicles and dispatching work, ensuring driver safety and integration of activities such as accounting, billing, and inventory. It provides various solutions for strategic allocation of operations of company to enhance the work productivity and increase the overall customer satisfaction. It helps the organization to maximize their revenues by reducing the cost incurred in operations.

Market Drivers:

There is a surge in demand in the mobility solutions to gain the real time insights in the field operations of the company which is driving the growth of the market

There is an increase in the rate of adoption in the cloud-based field service management solutions, enhancing the growth of the market

There is an increasing penetration in Internet of Things (IoT) which is driving the market growth

With the advent of new technologies, more opportunities are created for new business models which is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints:

There are security concerns arising from the access regarding confidential data of the companies, which is hampering the growth of the market

Pressure to meet the revenue as per the demands, somehow is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Field Service Management Market

By Component

Solutions Schedule & Dispatch Route Optimization Reporting & Dashboards Mobile Field Execution Tracking & Performance Management Work Order Management Billing & Invoicing Inventory Management Customer Management Service Contract Management

Services Consulting Integration & Implementation Training & Support



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Construction & Real Estate

Energy & Utilities

Financial Services

By Geography

North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, ServiceMax acquired Zinc Inc., which enabled ServiceMax to expand the comprehensive service execution management platform, which has in turn enhanced the customer experience as well as met the challenges of the service workforce. It provides all mode of communication that involves technicians, so as to fetch help instantly, solve complex problems and receive updates and information about the company

In September 2018, Astea International Inc. announced the launch of Alliance Enterprise which is the latest technology for field service management and mobile platform. The launch was based on a latest perspective as the technology used in it merged the surging complex ecosystem in which the service operated firms must work hence creating awareness among people and providing them with latest technology

Competitive Analysis

Global field service management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of field service management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global field service management market are Astea International Inc., Oracle, ServiceMax, SAP SE, Industrial and Financial Systems, Microsoft, Praxedo, ClickSoftware, Retriever Communications, ServicePower, Infor, Salesforce.com Inc., Jobber, Accruent, P3C Technologies LLC, Pointman LLC, TeamHaven Ltd., FieldAware, MSI Data, GoSpotCheck Inc., Fieldomobify and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Field Service Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Field Service Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Field Service Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Field Service Management market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

