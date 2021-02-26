Top secret documents from Saudi Arabia reveal that Jamal Khashoggi’s killers used jets belonging to the crown prince: Jamal Khashoggi’s assassins used the plane of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia

Strong points:

The killers of journalists Jamal Khashogi filled with Prince Salman’s jet, revealed by Saudi Arabia’s top secret document, then Prince Salmanjamal Khashoggi was killed in controversies in 2018, inside the Saudi embassy in Istanbul .

The assassins of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi used the jet of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in 2018 inside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Istanbul, Turkey. A Saudi court convicted eight defendants in the case in September 2020. Jamal Khashogi’s murder is claimed to have been ordered by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Khashogi’s assassins stole from Saudi prince’s plane

US media CNN cited a Top Secret document claiming that Jamal Khashoggi’s assassins used two private jets owned by Sky Prime Aviation to carry out this task. This company is owned by Prince Salman. According to the report, this top-secret document was filed earlier this year in connection with the trial of a Canadian citizen. The document is signed by a minister on the orders of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi minister gave his approval on order of the crown prince

The report states that the Minister of Saudi Arabia signed the document and writes that “approval to complete the procedures required by it in accordance with the orders of the Honorable Crown Prince”. This document shows how ownership of Sky Prime Aviation was ordered to be transferred in late 2017 to the country’s $ 400 billion sovereign wealth fund. This fund is also known as a public investment fund.

Former CIA director presented powerful evidence

Dan Hoffman, former director of the Middle East division of the US intelligence agency CIA, said the crown prince would keep an eye on how to use it. He would know all about it. It is more powerful evidence that the whole world already knows. However, this is also disputed.

Khashogi was assassinated in October 2018

Significantly, Jamal Khashogi was assassinated on October 2, 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The murder has been internationally condemned and questions have been raised about the role of Wali Ahad Shahzada Mohammed bin Salman in this case. Khashogi’s body has yet to be found.