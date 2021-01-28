Topless playboy model in dubai desert: playboy model pulled in dubai sand without clothes, threats – brazilian playboy model luana sandien threatens to pose topless in dubai desert

Brazilian Playboy top model Lona Sandien (27) was all the rage in Dubai desert topless photography. In a Muslim country, people call this kind of image vulgar. On the other hand, Lona said in his defense that he followed Dubai rules in drawing these pictures. I covered my private part with my hands. Louna shared this photo on her Instagram. He shared many “provocative” photos from the Dubai tour. People are furious at the photos, saying the Playboy models have not obeyed the country’s dress code laws. Louna is now threatened with arrest. Let’s know the whole thing …

Danger of arrest if you remain without clothes in Dubai

In Dubai, according to Islamic rules, living without clothes or sunbathing topless is considered public pornography and can be stopped. On the other hand, Laun makes it clear repeatedly that his goal was not to hurt anyone. According to the Daily Star report, Lona said he covered his chest with his hands so that no laws were broken. Meanwhile, Lona, who was topless in the desert, also said she was still under threat online for her three photos. Some fans of the Playboy model Louna have also accused her of insulting signs of Dubai’s sovereignty.

‘People who hate me threaten me’

Photos of Lona’s model will soon be published in Playboy Denmark. He said, “These pictures are the best pictures of my life, but my goal was not to hurt anyone. The Brazilian model said: ‘I was careful with my chest and covered it with my hands. I knew there was a ban on being pushed into Saudi Arabia, but even then the people who hate me are threatening me. When a Louna fan asked if he hadn’t been arrested after being photographed topless, he said the people of Dubai let me do whatever I wanted to do.

Storm in the Maldives Georgia Steel topless photo

Earlier, a topless photo of former Love Island star Georgia Steel had also created a ruckus. He took this photo in the Maldives which was strongly opposed to the people there. Georgia said it visited the Maldives as part of the work and took the photos there. A local person said that people in western countries may find it strange, but to come here and tear down our laws and traditions is very humbling. If people think the Maldives background is very good for their Instagram, they should stop it before going to jail.