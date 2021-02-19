Total Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide: Years Lost Due To Premature Coronavirus Deaths: Years Lost Due To Premature Corona Virus Deaths

Washington

So far, more than 2.4 million people have died worldwide due to the corona virus outbreak. In a research, this data was studied in a different way and it was found that a total life of 2 crore years ended prematurely. In fact, the average person is 73 years old, but the lives of over a million people have already ended because of the crown.

The researchers compared the age of the people and their average life expectancy when the crown died. When a person died prematurely, the difference between the two was considered the years lost due to Corona. These studies were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Life over 2 crore years

According to this report, due to deaths around the world, a total life of over 20 million years has ended prematurely. On average, each person who has lost their life to Corona has lost 16 years of their life. Of these, approximately 45% were in the 55 to 75 age group. 25% of people over 75 went there and 30% of those under 55.

Need to save the young people too

Based on this study, it was said that public health policies should be developed to protect young people from the epidemic. 44% of men ended up being older than women. Researchers from Finland, Germany, Spain, Great Britain and the United States looked at data from 1.3 million people in 18 countries. Of those who died, only 2.74 lakh lived their entire lives (average life expectancy).