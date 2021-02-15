Totara, awarded for the success of its corporate e-learning solutions

Since the launch of the Totara Talent Experience platform in October 2020, Totara has moved from the Core Challenger category to the Core Leader category, demonstrating its excellent track record in terms of business success, customer recognition and strong performance in the company. solution.

9-Grid is the only market analysis model used to understand the relative position of solutions and vendors in the e-learning talent and systems market. Since its inception in 2008, 9-Grid has relied on Fosway’s unrivaled and independent research in addition to its knowledge and experience of the corporate research network, both on human resources markets and on talent issues. and training.

Totara’s talent experience platform includes Totara Learn, an adaptive training management system (LMS), Totara Engage, a learning experience platform (LXP), and Totara Perform, a performance management system .

Organizations are free to choose one, two or all three components of the Talent Experience platform to create their own personalized solution. This then integrates seamlessly with other systems such as payroll, human resources, CRM, and sales systems for a simpler and easier to use talent experience.

“With more than 1,800 customers and millions of users worldwide, Totara is rightly recognized as the market leader in training and talent systems. In the new world of work, training a skilled, flexible and adaptable workforce is critical to the future success of any organization. Totara clients are in a unique position to gain a strategic advantage as they can ensure their employees remain motivated, highly skilled and productive in the face of unprecedented change, said Lars Hyland, Chief Learning Officer at Totara.

In the words of David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group, with the change of ownership, a massive investment in product innovation and increasing its market position, Totara has been assessed as a Core Leader for e-learning systems. at the 2021 Fosway 9 -Grid ™.

Organizations like Deloitte, PepsiCo, JetBlue, Indeed, Terminix, and Vistaprint have chosen Totara because of its adaptability, scalability, and easy customization, allowing customers to create a platform precisely tailored to their needs.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital