Toys “R” Us in Spain and Portugal appoints Paloma Prez as new CEO

Toys “R” Us has appointed Paloma Prez as the company’s new CEO in Spain and Portugal, replacing Paulo Sousa Marques, who will remain linked to the company since his new role as chairman.

The new CEO of Toys “R” Us has a long professional career spanning over 25 years in the consumer and retail sectors and has been linked with brands such as Colgate-Palmolive, BMW, Ikea, Carrefour or Vorwerk where She assumed the global management of Distribution, managing 55 countries from Switzerland.

Paloma Prez joins Toys “R” Us with the goal of expanding the company’s market share, based on the experiential model of stores and the online channel.

The new CEO will continue the strategy that defines Toys “R” Us as “a digital retailer with physical stores”, building on her previous experience as Managing Director of E-Commerce at Carrefour. “I believe in the potential of the brand and came to Toys” R “Us with the challenge of defining the strategy for growth and ensuring profitability in the years to come, in a sector which is evolving rapidly and where we will seek to share our enthusiasm with our main client, the children, ”says Paloma Prez.

This new stage of the company which now culminates with the appointment of the new CEO, began a year ago with the incorporation of Miguel ngel Carrasco as Director of Sales and Marketing (previously Commercial Director in companies such as Springfield or Sephora) and more recently with the incorporation of Ricardo Pomar as Supply Chain Director (with experience leading the supply chain in companies such as DHL, Sonae or Makro) and Gerardo Casas in as Head of Ecommerce and Marketplace (formerly Head of Marketplace Development for Trendenimal).

Paulo Sousa Marques takes over as Chairman and remains linked in Toys “R” Us shareholding

Paulo Sousa Marques, who has worked at Toys “R” Us for more than 28 years, will assume the position of President and continue in the shareholding of the company, thus ensuring a more efficient transition and the continuity of the established strategic lines.

Paulo Sousa Marques assumed the role of CEO in 2018, with a commitment to stay for three years to implement the necessary changes in the company. Meanwhile, debt has been reduced from € 60m to € 12m, a new experiential store model (5.0) has been put in place and progress has been made in digital strategy and omnichannel engagement.

