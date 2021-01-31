Trabali, entrepreneurship in times of pandemic

An idea arises from something as simple as looking at the news, a new announcement that: Companies will be exposed to significant fines if they do not keep comprehensive records of their workers’ schedules.

This little news triggers a series of possibilities and scenarios in the minds of future partners, who start to think about the idea and decide to start a small project to help solve this problem. After brainstorming, they decide to use a self-sufficient business model that does not require a lot of investment (spoiler alert: this is a key point when there is no capital).

They decide to develop a Saas (software as a service) and this is where the question becomes interesting, one of the partners is a programmer and begins the task of designing the tool, the other two partners share everything else . One of the best things about the 21st century is the amount of free tools that there are to start up, you can literally take on projects with pretty modest investments (in some cases under $ 100). One of Trabali’s mantras is that if there’s a tool they’re interested in that is free, they try it. Currently, they use, from information repositories, tools for monitoring user behavior on the web, project management tools, video editing, in addition to the powerful tools of google.

Certainly, the scenario of embarking on a project, when thousands of companies are going through times of great stress, may not be the most ideal scenario. But in their case, the pandemic has also brought them positive things, for example: the adoption of teleworking, the virtualization of many processes in companies, the migration of conventional tools to virtual tools. All of these changes fit perfectly with Trabali’s philosophy and goal.

Nowadays, the tool is not just limited to controlling and retaining employee entry / exit, but it has evolved into a platform that controls vacations, commercials, documents and payroll, schedules and work centers and generates specific reports for each employee. All this achieved in less than a year and with a very modest investment.

Trabali has been available for SMEs and large companies since the end of the summer with a free 30 day promotion, enter here to start registration.

