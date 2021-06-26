Traces of COVID-19 in DNA: Corona Virus Outbreak Struck Mankind 20,000 Years Ago, DNA Study Reveals: Another 20,000 Years Ago Corona Virus Outbreak Made havoc, virus residues found in human DNA

Strong points:

Scientists claim – Corona has spread to many countries including China even 20,000 years ago, remains of corona virus have been found in DNA of people in East Asia, information can be found on future outbreaks, Canberra will also be helpful in treating

The corona virus, which is wreaking havoc around the world, may have wreaked havoc in East Asia more than 20,000 years ago. Remnants of this dangerous virus have been found in the DNA of people in modern China, Japan and Vietnam. Our research, published in Current Biology, found evidence for the genetic adaptation of the coronavirus family of viruses to 42 genes from modern populations in these regions, said Yasine Souilmi and Ray Tobler of the Australian National University.

Over 38 lakh deaths worldwide because of the crown

The global Kovid-19 outbreak which has spread due to the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus has so far killed more than 38 lakh of people around the world. Due to this there has been an economic loss of billions of dollars all over the world. There have been numerous fatal infections over the past 20 years due to the related MARS and SARS viruses in the coronavirus family.

Genetic remains will reveal future pandemics

Scientists said our results show how tracing genetic remains from historic viral outbreaks can help us deal with future outbreaks. Global pandemics are probably as old as human history. We have already faced global pandemics.

Every flu has caused great destruction

In the twentieth century alone, each of the three types of influenza viruses – the “Spanish flu” of 1918-1920, the “Asian flu” of 1957-1958, and the “Hong Kong flu” of 1968-1969 – have caused devastation to millions of people. had taken his life. The history of infections caused by viruses and other pathogens dates back thousands of years. Once the body has adapted to these viruses, many genetic marks are left behind.

Adaptation to disease can leave genetic scars

Geneticists have developed impressive statistical tools over the past decades to trace genetic traces of bodily adaptation events. These genetic remains are present in the genomes of people today.

Viruses make their own copy

Viruses are simple organisms whose sole purpose is to make more copies of themselves. But, their simple biological structure means that they cannot reproduce independently. Instead, they must invade the cells of other organisms and take over their molecular machinery. The virus interacts and binds to specific proteins produced by the host cell, which we call viral interaction proteins (VIPs).

traces of the old corona virus

We have applied cutting-edge computer analysis to the genomes of more than 2,500 people from 26 countries around the world. We found evidence of adaptation in humans to 42 different genes that describe VIP. These VIP signals were present in populations of only five locations, and all of those locations were from East Asia, a virus that may have originated from the former of the coronavirus family.

Our ancestors have already come into contact with Corona

Scientists have said that this means that ancestors in modern East Asian countries were exposed to the corona virus around 25,000 years ago. Subsequently, additional tests revealed that 42 VIPs are mainly found in the lungs, which are most affected by COVID-19. We have also confirmed that these VIPs interact directly with the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the current pandemic.

Will also be useful in the treatment of the crown

Other independent studies have also shown that mutations in the VIP gene can interfere with susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 and the severity of its symptoms. In addition, several VIP genes are currently being used as drug targets for COVID-19 treatment or are part of clinical trials.

