trades-that-the-la-palma-volcano-has-changed-(or-created)

Violeta Canabal (52 years) had never hired a cleaning your roof. Federico Brito (28) had never cleaned roofs for a living. The La Palma volcano has changed the needs of the first and, consequently, the services of the second.

Canabal’s house in El Paso is sheltered with a layer of volcanic sand , like the rest of the Aridane valley. “I have gone up a couple of times to remove the ash from the roof, but I end up wasted. My back is badly beaten. I couldn’t climb there again ”, relates this Madrilenian. That’s where Brito comes in. Normally he is dedicated to the maintenance of gardens, painting houses and small renovations, but the eruption has changed his day to day: “When the volcano began to pour lava we saw that we had to stop the other work a bit. Now everyone calls you for this, something that was not done before. Normally, nobody cared about having their roof cleaned, ”he says. “We do it in some 10 houses a day,” he adds, with the smudged face and arms. A glance at ad web pages on the island shows various results from companies offering specifically to clean ash from rooftops. Some indicate that they provide their services in exclusion zones, where neighbors can only enter to collect belongings or clean from time to time.

Brito began with this task almost without intending to: “ Clients with whom I have confidence asked me to remove the ashes from the house and, above all, from the roof. One of them tells his friend, who calls you. And that to his grandmother, who also gets in touch. And this is where we are ”. The obsession of those who contact him is to anticipate a collapse due to the weight of the gray sand on the tiles. “If on the mobile they see that it can rain , they call you crying. ”

Moduo withdraws the ash from the roof of a house in El Paso. Kike Rincon

The volcano has changed the routine of Brito and many other workers. This not only applies to professions, a priori, more related to a natural catastrophe: emergency workers, attentive to any setback; security forces, pending access to prohibited areas and road safety; health, focused on the health effects of this crisis; volunteers in aid centers, pending to distribute the donations; social workers, focused on the needs of the victims … There are other professions in which change is not so obvious from the outside, but going into detail reveals a substantial shift.

Julio Marante (39 years), a tour guide on the island for years, He has always reported on volcanoes on his routes through La Palma, but never like now. “Of course, on a volcanic island,” he says. “But”, he continues, “my day to day has changed radically. Before, he made tours of various areas of the island. Now tourists come thinking only of the volcano, ”says Marante. He regrets this circumstance, since the isla bonita hides laurel, dragon and pine forests; gray beaches and hidden coves; a history of eruptions beyond the current one … “The tourist wants to walk to the lava, he wants to be as close as possible. And go to the viewpoint of the church of Tajuya, which has become one more protagonist of interest in the volcano [es el espacio más concurrido desde el que observar la erupción] ”.

This change in the habits of tourists in La Palma affects the routines of Marante. “For example, I used to work more in the morning before. It is normal with the large groups that used to come to the island. Now it is all at night, which is when the volcano is best seen, and with groups of two or three people. People do not hide what comes to La Palma ”. He assures that more and more independent guides and agencies are specializing in very specific tours to witness the volcano from different places.

Needs of the victims

The lava from the volcano has swallowed the homes of more than 2. 000 evacuated. This is almost a 10% of the population of the island than right now he does not collect the letters in his mailbox. “Imagine how busy we have been,” says the director of the Post Office in Los Llanos de Aridane, Sonia Peñalva (59 years). “We have 40 days up to here,” he emphasizes, marking the crown with his hand. “It’s crazy, but we’re doing everything we can to help,” he says.

People whose homes have been destroyed can ask for boxes at the office where they receive their mail and In addition, they can request that the letters be forwarded to the address they currently have. These services are normally not free, but in Los Llanos they are provided free of charge to the victims. “When they come to process any of these options they collapse. People are terrible, ”added Peñalva saddened. “The service is very slow because we stop to listen and assist them. All of this has greatly multiplied our workload ”. End the conversation by recalling the 4.9 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday at 7 a.m. 27: “He caught me here, working. Everything has shaken. And I am from Burgos. It didn’t even cross my mind that my life was going to be like this. ”

Antonio González, in his technology store, with some of the most sold binoculars lately. Luis Sevillano

Another of the evacuees’ needs is to know the advance of the lava with precision. “Never, ever, had I sold so many binoculars as now”, says Antonio González, of 45 years , at its technology store in Los Llanos. “Tourists bring them from home. All buyers are locals who are concerned about whether the laundry has reached their homes, “he adds. Among them there are older people, “people who you would never imagine buying binoculars, but they are just blown away.” “What’s more,” González continues, “there are even people who come explaining to you from what point they observe and at what specific distance to take the most accurate device possible. Some even choose telescopic sights. ”

The other product that is selling the most lately and that was almost as an ornament in his store until the eruption is the dryer. “Before there were none, they are not necessary on an island with so much sun,” adds González, who sells furniture in another store. Now, with the ashfall, you can’t hang your clothes. When people have seen this drag on, they have started to buy them. In the first weeks, a lot of mattresses came out. There are so many displaced people sleeping in the living room of friends and family … ”

The changes in the habits of these workers do not hide an improvement in their economic position. The volcano has modified part of their day to day, but it hits them like the rest of the island. Brito paints fewer houses, Marante does fewer tours than before and less crowded, and the lava swallowed a González warehouse with merchandise worth about 300. 10 euros. “I want to think that we have not lost our pillar, although this moves our feet”, ends the seller of, now, so many binoculars.