Trainees who have been in post for 10 years will not have to overcome opposition to obtain a place

Updated: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 20:40

The Congress of Deputies validated on Wednesday a decree by which interns from public administrations who occupy a structural position that has never been summoned for 10 years can be assigned said position without it being necessary to pass an opposition, but only by an evaluation of the merits.

This was advanced by the Minister of Finance and Public Service, María Jesús Montero, during her defense before the plenary session of the Lower House of the decree-law of urgent measures aimed at reducing the temporality of public employment, that the government and the PSOE negotiated until the last moment with the parliamentary groups to obtain sufficient support.

Finally, the measure was brought forward narrowly and after having renewed the vote, with 170 votes in favor, 169 against and eight abstentions, to then be approved its treatment as a bill, by the emergency procedure, with 346 votes for, one vote against and one abstention.

The first vote threw a tie between “yes” and “no”, after two MPs from Podemos did not vote for: in the case of Roberto Uriarte, due to a telematics failure, while MP Rosa Medel, who was an interim doctor for many years, wanted to show solidarity with his colleagues, so he decided to break the discipline of voting by voting against.

Although initially the President of Congress, Meritxell Batet, made an error in the counting of the votes, finding the tie, the vote was repeated and this time Medel decided not to vote so that the decree could go from there. ‘before.

The support of Esquerra Republicana and Compromís was essential, and they ultimately voted for in exchange for the government accepting their proposals.

By virtue of this negotiation, the standard will integrate the application of the competition system which will consist only of the evaluation of the merits for the groups of public workers who have held a position uninterrupted during the last 10 years and for whom the document has not been corresponding public tender.

Likewise, it will also include during its treatment as a bill that the autonomous communities can decide that the opposition is not eliminatory in the processes of stabilization of the structural positions occupied for more than three years by the temporary staff.

In addition, the agreement concluded with ERC on temporary workers provides for the abolition of the deadline of December 31, 2021 to publish and convene the new stabilization processes, setting a new deadline of four months from the entry into force of the future law. .

Reduce temporality in the Administration

During her defense of this measure, the Minister of Public Administration stressed the need for “an effective solution to resolve the issue of temporality”. The objective – he specified during his speech – is that “92% of public places are occupied, that is to say that there is a temporality of 8%”.

He also recalled that the European Union “indicates to us the importance of activating immediate measures to reduce time, punish abuse and fraud and plan human resources”. As announced by the Minister, this decree-law would allow a call for 300,000 places, “the largest public offering in our recent history”.