Training, a big trend among employees of SMEs

57% of employees in Spain had to learn new professional skills during the pandemic. The adaptation of companies to new modes of operation has enabled workers to learn about and use new tools.

The data is part of a survey conducted by the opinion platform Capterra which analyzes, in this article, the professional development and new skills of employees in small and medium-sized enterprises.

To collect the data, Capterra conducted an online survey during the month of January 2021 with 999 participants in Spain who work full or part time in an SME. Also to make a global comparison, the results of the same survey among a total of 6,861 participants from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Netherlands, France and Spain were been used.

Most Spanish workers have kept their jobs and plan to keep their jobs when the pandemic ends.

81% of survey participants in Spain say they held the same job during the pandemic. 77% also plan to stay with the same company once the health crisis period is over. On the other hand, it should be noted that, despite the overall negative data, 8% of those surveyed obtained a promotion.

More than half of the respondents were trained in new skills to adapt to the current situation.

In Spain, 57% of those surveyed were trained in new skills during the pandemic, ranking second among the countries surveyed in this regard. Below, only Brazil (71%) and above the United States (51%).

The main skills developed by employees relate to digital skills, IT security, health and wellness, data analysis and sales.

Employees aren’t overwhelmed by the amount of digital tools they use

Both in Spain and in the rest of the countries studied, employees do not feel significantly overwhelmed by the amount of software they use. This indicates mastery and dexterity in the use of the digital tools and platforms currently in use.

The tools that make teleworking possible, such as file storage / transfer or online communication, are the most used today.

