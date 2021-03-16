Business
Training experts from EY, BBVA, Heineken, Speexx and Domus Vi give the keys to corporate training in the ‘new reality’
LETTER SIZE
Discover the latest trends in corporate training
Training experts from EY, BBVA, Heineken, Speexx and Domus Vi give the keys to corporate training in the ‘new reality’
They will do so in the webinar “ Trends in corporate training for 2021: the year of requalification and upgrading ”, organized by the event will take place on Thursday, March 18 and will have the participation of great Corporate training experts such as Natalia Grijalba (EY), Pablo Flores (Heineken), Javier Bello (BBVA), Elena Gimnez (Speexx) and Andrea Varela (Domus Vi. Click here to register for the webinar.
BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 am – March 16, 2021
SEND YOUR COMMENT