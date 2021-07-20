LETTER SIZE

Training, placement, digitization … Flexoh collaborates with the Blinker Foundation in the ‘Plantando Futuro’ project

The expert company in flexible remuneration and benefits, Flexoh, donates 2,000 euros to the Blinker Foundation

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 20 July 2021



Flexoh, the Spanish company with the most innovative and powerful flexible compensation and benefits system on the market, collaborates again, as in previous years, with the Blinker Foundation. The Blinker Foundation, created in 2002, aims to carry out CSR actions to improve the environment, in addition to providing health and social assistance to the staff of Blinker Professional Components.

With the 2,000 euros that Flexoh is providing this year, the Blinker Foundation continues to work on its three main objectives: social, economic and environmental improvement. “For us, it is a pleasure to be able to make our contribution to such necessary and important projects,” says Alejandro Snchez, Partner and COO at Flexoh.

The Blinker Foundation has carried out projects as important as the reforestation of the natural area of ​​La Granadella in Jvea or the environmental volunteering day of the European initiative Let’s Clean Up Europe, among others. From Blinker, moreover, training is promoted as part of the company’s strategic plan, in order to improve employability and people’s lives. For this reason, Blinker works with different educational entities.

This is not the first time that Flexoh has collaborated on a project of social interest. Last April, Guillermo Snchez, Partner and CEO of Flexoh joined one of the dialogue tables of the #empadoDigital + project in the Red Cross Employment Space. This project aims to improve the professional integration of groups at risk of exclusion through training in technological and digital fields. So much in demand by businesses today.

With the help of Flexoh and other companies, it was possible to prepare a report with conclusions on what the Red Cross training programs should be to develop the skills required by companies, generate opportunities and create an inclusive digital transformation.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT