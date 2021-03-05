Training, reinvention, adaptation … Discover the keys to projecting yourself positively in times of crisis

Gildas Fras, Head of International at Performanse, gives us the keys to ensure the development of employees within the organization as well as how to advise and support them in their development and professional projection.

05 March 2021



A year of coronavirus has brought about endless social and business change and has reminded us that nothing is everlasting, that what is a trend today may stop being on the rise tomorrow … Therefore, training and personal and professional development has become even more important than before. And it is that, in a few years, a large part of the tasks or activities that we carry out today in our professions will evolve, be modified or even eliminated to make room for more innovative techniques to which we must adapt.

To talk about all this today, Performanse and HRDigita met in the “Project positively in times of crisis” webinar in which the need for employee development and professional projection was addressed, as key factors of “ new reality ”. Gildas Fras, Head of Performanse International, gave us the keys to ensure the development of employees within the organization as well as how to advise and support them in their development and professional projection. Training, reinvention, adaptation, professional and personal development …

Are there any new trends?

The confinement shook the hierarchy of professions. Although temporary, this agitation has raised questions:

The social utility of professions The meaning of jobs and useless jobs The meaning of work

At the same time, the image of professional transition has changed, in terms of taking into account the fact of being unemployed to take stock, but also of understanding the action of changing jobs as a sign of agility.

A crisis more psychological than economic

The crisis has created a high degree of uncertainty that prevails today, especially with regard to the duration of the pandemic and the crisis itself. Likewise, economic agents remain on hold, even if the stock market is optimistic. The shift from expectation to action is unpredictable, but will be based on weak signals. The behavior of economic agents is purely speculative, since it depends on their diagnoses, their beliefs, their ability to interpret these weak signals … even if it is a question of considering a return to the initial strategic agenda. and that the variables are expected to change the temporality, upset the changes already underway, accelerated by teleworking and slowed down by the transformation of professions.

The role of business as a key

We must therefore ask the right questions and, as a company, provide the best support to all those who are wondering about their future and are focusing on projection.

Leaders must respect a number of key values:

Optimism Sense of competition Projection Resilience

Besides the qualities and values ​​that must be present, this need for constant updating arises, there are other reasons why employee training and development is fundamental in what we call the ‘new reality ”:

Adapting to new tasks We have already made progress: in just a few years, a large part of the activities and tasks that we have to perform today will change or even disappear to be replaced by new ones adapted to the new realities to which we are facing. are waiting. The “new” competition: It may not have been so common over the past century to change jobs. We know this from our parents and grandparents who on many occasions hardly changed jobs and were able to develop much of their professional career in the same company or industry. Now things have changed. And they did so because of the arrival of new generations who, in general, have a greater capacity to adapt and absorb knowledge. There is nothing left to deal with the digital divide between the generations, which, although it is gradually narrowing, is still significant. Seeking new opportunities: whether through lack of motivation, ambition or necessity, training and development helps us gain new knowledge which can be vital in finding new employment opportunities, or even starting our own company, and, in more than one case, to get out of the difficult situation of unemployment. Improve our professional situation because opportunities do not arise only outside; Opportunities for growth may arise within our own business. Sometimes they can happen arbitrarily, but in others we can seek them out through training and acquiring new knowledge. Longer Than Ever Yes, we know not everyone has seen their free time increase in the coronavirus era, but it is true that restrictions, curfews and lockouts force us to spend more time. with us. That extra time we spend outside the home can turn to gold if we decide to use it for training. Therefore, we may be at the best time to train.

