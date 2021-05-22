Tranquility at the Ceuta border for the third day in a row as returns continue

Updated: Saturday, May 22, 2021 12:18 PM

Tranquility at the border of El Tarajal. Por tercer día consecutivo will maintain the calm in the frontera that separa Ceuta de Marruecos, totally tranquila debido at the ausencia de intentos de entrada ilegal de personas, but the police force itself to seguir deolviendo a los miles of migrants that entraron el lunes y Tuesday.

On the Moroccan side of the fence, there is no one waiting to enter, so military vehicles set up to contain illegal access have been removed from the same beach line. However, in the customs of El Tarajal, one can see the presence of the military, who helped to strengthen the control system of the national police and the civil guard.

Meanwhile, this morning, local police went with several vehicles to the border to deliver 24 immigrants located in different parts of the city, mostly in illegal settlements. These immigrants were delivered directly to the border, which is opening its doors to allow the return of people who entered the city in the avalanches on Monday and Tuesday.

This return scene was experienced by four other Moroccan immigrants who voluntarily presented themselves at the border to return to their country and who were waiting for Morocco to open the doors at 10:00 am.

“There is nothing here, we have no food or shelter to sleep in,” lamented Hassan Bouchra, originally from the town of Rincón (M’diq) and who entered with two other swimming companions, from there. has no news.

“I don’t know if they will be back or will still be in Ceuta, but I at least want to sleep inside,” he said after admitting that these days he was sleeping on a mountain in the city ​​covered with cardboard.

250 minors transferred to a covered sports center in Ceuta

Transfers of Moroccan minors continue. In the last one, the government of Ceuta transferred a group of 250 young people to the local indoor sports center Santa Amelia, which was conditioned to accommodate children and to decongest the industrial warehouse of El Tarajal, where they were taken to the first moment.

From there, also last Wednesday, 230 minors were transferred to a temporary refuge in the Piniers district.

The Santa Amelia pavilion had already been used during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic to house Moroccan minors who were in the streets of the city, mainly in the port area, and who did not wish to sleep in the host center.

The government in Ceuta has identified 438 minors and announced that it will continue the identification process in the coming days with the approximately 800 minors who finally entered Ceuta irregularly on Monday and Tuesday.

The Santa Amelia pavilion thus becomes the second emergency accommodation that the regional government has had to set up in recent hours, after having to reopen the Piniers refuge.