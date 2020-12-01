Transparency orders Health to give the names of the expert committee managing the pandemic

Updated: Monday, November 30, 2020 6:59 PM

Published on: 11/30/2020 6:15 PM

The Council for Transparency and Good Governance (CTBG) ordered the Ministry of Health to make known the names of the expert committee to which the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, is responsible for advising the government in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Transparency considers that the right to data protection is not violated and that it also promotes the control of public activity by citizens in “relevant decisions”.

The CTBG thus positioned itself in favor of a lawyer who, on May 6 even when Simón refused during a press conference to make public the composition of the committee of experts, asked the Ministry of Health to l ‘inform the number of people who they invented it and identify them with their first and last names.

Although the Transparency Council has given the Ministry of Health ten days to forward this information to the lawyer, the ministry can appeal within the next two months to the central contentious-administrative courts in Madrid.

The General Directorate of Public Health, in its defense for not having given such information, said that by making public the names, first names and number of experts in the management of the pandemic, it could violate the right to Protection of personal data. An argument that the CTBG rejected

“Not only does this not threaten the personal data of those affected, but it also helps control public activity and ensure that citizens are aware of the process of making relevant public health decisions, especially in public health situations. extraordinary, such as those produced by the COVID19 pandemic, ”maintained the Transparency Council in its resolution.

From Health, Silvia Cazón affirmed that the ministry analyzes this resolution, even if for the moment it cannot give an answer.