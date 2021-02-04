Trappist star system: both the Earth and the exoplanets of the TRAPPIST 1 star system have a similar density: the Earth-like planets orbiting the stars are dense

TRAPPIST-1 The red dwarf star orbiting 7 rocky planets, located 40 light years from Earth. Scientists have new information about them. This is because it has been found that their density is the same, indicating that they can also have the same texture. All of these are equal or smaller than the planet or the earth. It is the largest cluster of Earth-like planets orbiting a star.

This system is interesting

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the latest study found that the density of these planets is 8% lower than that of Earth. Astrophysicist Caroline Dorn from the University of Zurich says: “The TRAPPIST-1 system is very interesting because with this single star we have the opportunity to know the diversity of the rocky planets in the same system and we can talk to our neighbors of a planet. also discover while studying. So this system is perfect.

How did you know

When the planet is exposed to the star, its reduction in luminosity is detected. With this, the mass and diameter of the astronomer planets are estimated based on the time of the planets’ orbit, which can determine the density. The similarity of the planetary densities of TRAPPIST-1 indicates that they will be made up of equal amounts of iron, oxygen, magnesium, and silicon.

How is the density a bit?

However, their density is 8% lower than that of the Earth. On this basis, 3 possibilities of their design were expressed. The first is that the design of these planets is like the Earth, but iron makes up 21%, or 32% of the Earth. Iron may be present with a soft element such as oxygen, which reduces density. In this case, the oxygen and iron form iron oxide or rust. It can also happen that they have 5% water mass on their surface due to which their density is low. However, depending on the distance of the three planets from the star, it is difficult to keep that much water.