trash-and-corruption-gripping-the-middle-east

The Badri family fled Beirut in search of a life more attached to the land. In the plot above, on the slope of a green and rugged valley, lives the maternal grandmother; in the middle, the Badri – activists who met after a police charge at a demonstration in which she, Souraya, a very famous singer, had acted encouraging the crowd – a teenage daughter and a younger one; and the bottom one belongs to the sister … until it is expropriated by the Government to create a landfill. The new facility threatens to ruin the ecological dream and destroy the family’s emotional unity.

This is how it starts Costa Brava, Líbano, by newcomer Mounia Akl (Beirut, 32 years). “For me it is both a Lebanese film and a Mediterranean film,” argues the filmmaker. “We share family structures marked by an ancestral patriarchy. Or the connection with nature, the certain chaos that is breathed in societies, even the enjoyment of life. Or humor as a defense mechanism. Clara Roquet and I agreed that if we counted the family collapse the public would find the parallelism with the social situation ”. And he laughs when he reflects on a mantra that emanates from the film: you can now hide from problems, that problems will follow you wherever you are. “You have to heal your wounds in order to continue with life. What is worth to me for climate change. Either we face it or it will devour us. ”

The Badri, protagonists of ‘Costa Brava, Líbano’. In the center, the actor Saleh Bakri, and on the right the actress Nadine Labaki.

Roquet (Vic, 32 years) and Akl have met again in Seville, in whose film festival he competes Costa Brava, Lebanon. They crossed their steps for the first time in 2012, in one of the Classes at Columbia University in New York, where the then twenty-somethings met and recognized each other: both were beginning a master’s degree in film directing and both came from Mediterranean countries, from similar cultures. “We became friends there, we felt we had a lot in common,” recalls the Spaniard in Seville. Beside him Akl smiles: “We both have hot blood.” If Costa Brava, Lebanon started his career in Venice, Roquet has in turn ready his own debut in the long, Libertad, which premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes festival and is coming on 19 from November to the Spanish theaters.

filming the space, born of being an architect. She edited my first short, El adiós [2015] and the following year we co-wrote her short film Submarine ” , says the Spanish. “We have maintained the friendship despite living in different countries. Writing this feature film is another excuse to stay together ”. It also made sense for Roquet to participate in this libretto, because Submarine, which describes the garbage crisis, when Lebanon exploded due to the accumulation of detritus in the streets of its cities, is the seed from which was born Costa Brava, Lebanon.

Shooting of ‘Costa Brava , Lebanon ‘.

If the father is brought to life by Saleh Bakri, one of the most popular actors in the Middle East, the mother is embodied by a star, the actress and director Nadine Labaki, a big hook for international sales “It is true, but for me she is a filmmaker who lives a few blocks from my house in Beirut, with whom I was able to work on the script and throughout the pre-production. We are two women who have grown up in a very similar environment and who love our country ”, responds Akl.

Costa Brava, Líbano is a film with an environmentalist soul and clear anti-corruption social activism, without that being the engine of the plot. “Do you know why it is titled like that? For a beautiful beach area near the Beirut airport, which they named Costa Brava for its resemblance to the Spanish region. They destroyed it to create a huge landfill that is now called the Costa Brava garbage dump. Hence the irony of my title, which wanted to highlight our ability to destroy wonderful landscapes. During filming, we created a very strict ecological protocol. I am well aware that the problem is not solved only by recycling plastic bottles, but by modifying the structures of capitalism. And that’s what many weapons are for. In my country, sometimes you have to be corrupt to end corruption, ”says Akl. Roquet laughs before beginning to remember everything he saw during the week he attended the filming: “The ecological protocol was added to the covid protocol. Mounia became obsessed with the coronavirus and was going with a spray spraying hydroalcoholic gel on people ”. Really? The aforementioned does not hide it: “I went crazy. And Labaki was like me, asking me all the time for gel. ”

Mounia Akl (left) and Clara Roquet, director and co-writer of ‘Costa Brava, Líbano’, in the Sevillian Jardines de la Buhaira. Paco Puentes

That the film is finished almost seems a miracle, because to the coronavirus we must add the brutal explosion that devastated the port of Beirut, and several adjacent neighborhoods, in August 2020. “Our production office was destroyed, the director of photography almost lost an eye … Cyril Aris [uno de los dos montadores del filme, junto al español Carlos Marques-Marcet] took a camera, went out into the street, filmed and continued filming during our shoot, to leave testimony of that incredible effort ”Explains the Lebanese. The Spaniard points out that the documentary will be titled Dancing on the edge of the volcano, and Akl concludes: “For all that, between the ‘action’ and the ‘cut’ I was immensely happy. Because the rest was overcoming obstacles. ”

As a filmmaker, Akl assures that he has one goal:“ To make a film about a local problem that challenges the global audience. When I was growing up I started watching movies, not because I felt identified with the main characters, but because I wanted to discover new cultures. Rolling I thought of that girl, that I hope I go to a room to see my movie. ”