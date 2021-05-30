Travel ban to India against coronavirus: ban on travel to Saudi Arabia from India: flight ban in Saudi Arabia against India

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia had halted flights from many countries over the threat of the more contagious and dangerous strain of the corona virus. Now it has spread to remove travel restrictions from 11 countries. This measure was taken with regard to the countries which saw the situation of Kovid-19 stabilize. Right now, people from those countries will have to follow the quarantine rules. At the same time, 13 countries are still on the “Red List”.

Countries for which travel restrictions have been lifted are United Arab Emirates, Germany, United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan. At the same time, the 13 countries where the ban is in force are India, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela and Belarus. Residents of these countries will need to obtain prior authorization to travel.

The General Civil Aviation Authority has informed all airlines of the new rules. Non-Saudi travelers, non-Saudi travelers, immunized and unvaccinated people will need to present their health certificates which cannot be older than 72 hours. These rules will apply to all people 8 years of age or older and those who self-quarantine for 7 days. They will be able to get permission if they are negative on the sixth day.