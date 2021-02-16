Trends and skills that must be present in HR to ensure successful talent management

The pandemic caused by COVID-19 has repositioned many priorities among companies when it comes to managing their teams and marks the beginning of a new era in human resource management around the world. Spain is no stranger to this situation: throughout 2021, organizations in our environment will focus their priorities on defining future staffing needs and transforming the way they work to adapt them to a new context. They will also facilitate training for the acquisition of new skills, while continuing to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in businesses.

These are some of the conclusions of the Global Talent Trends in Spain 2021 study prepared by Mercer and in which 74 human resources managers from several of the main companies based in the country participated. The emergence of COVID-19 has shown that rapid adjustment of capacity and reallocation of resources are essential for success. For this reason, 70% of Spanish companies have facilitated the exchange of talent internally to foster the creation of more flexible workforce models. Programs that allow employees to adapt to new ways of working and to the acceleration of digitization will remain at the heart of organizations, but the future will be marked by the transformation of the operating model.

“Working smarter over the next 12 months will require organizations to focus their energy and adapt to a changing environment, continue their journey of transformation, define future workforce needs, reinvent flexibility and well-being and develop skills. Martnez, head of the human capital advisory department at Mercer.

Most companies today are focusing on reinventing flexibility in all its forms (59%), followed by a professional orientation towards skills building and retraining towards critical talent pools (57%), which which can also speed up flexibility.

But adopting a skills-based talent model remains a challenge: only 5% of companies have implemented such strategies, such as skills-based compensation, and just over 12% plan to move to job structures. competency-based compensation. According to the leaders, among the main obstacles they identified to the transformation of their workforce, there is the establishment of priorities which divert the objectives of the company (46%), the budgetary constraints (38%) and the decrease in employee motivation (28%).

“Employees need to see that learning new skills will lead to tangible rewards, professional recognition or promotion. Companies that link professional careers or compensation to the development of specific future skills will democratize training opportunities and create a culture that proactively encourages real organizational transformation, ”says Juanvi Martnez, Head of Capital Advisory Sector human. By Mercer.

And in this environment, what skills will be essential for future resilience? Almost 6 in 10 companies in Spain say collaboration is essential for future resilience, followed by building self-management skills and motivation for growth. On the other hand, recent changes in diversity, equity and inclusion (DCI) regulations have increased the urgency to promote pay equity – 46% of those surveyed have already improved their capacity to analysis to support fairness – and 30% plan to improve it in 2021.

Based on a better understanding of the different needs and preferences of employee groups, 19% of companies in Spain now offer benefits to their employees based on artificial intelligence (AI) and 26% plan to do so in 2021 “Artificial intelligence was already being used for hiring and salary benchmarking. Today, AI is also gaining momentum for health and wellness programs, ”says Juanvi Martnez, manager of the human capital sector at Mercer.

Two important improvements in the employee experience stand out from the others: on the one hand, mental and emotional health appears to be the top priority in almost half of organizations (43%), with new benefits such as app subscriptions mindfulness, mental wellness and counseling platforms. On the other hand, there is virtual health: 39% of Spanish companies plan to offer more access to remote health care (telemedicine), in addition to expanding the possibilities of services.

