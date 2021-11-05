'tres',-the-drama-of-the-woman-who-heard-it-all-late

Juanjo Giménez is a singular case in Spanish cinema. First Spanish to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes for best short film, for Timecode (2016), and later nominated for Oscar in the category for the same piece, the Barcelona-born filmmaker achieved the double milestone not at the age in which short filmmakers usually move, but already with 53 years. He was by no means a first-timer, but he was a stranger: his two previous feature films —a fiction, We are missing, by 2001, and a documentary, Dodge and Hit, by 2010 – hardly anyone had seen them. To top off the profile, Giménez did not jump on the triumph car immediately, he took it easy and until five years later he has not presented his new film, Tres, released with an excellent reception in the Giornate degli autori section of the Venice film festival, and now in theaters.

Singular director? Definitely. Singular work? Even more. Timecode was a mysterious musical articulated by dance rather than melody, set in an underground car park, starring two security guards and based on metalinguistic visual games and in an exceptional way Communication. Tres, meanwhile, could be defined as a mental thriller , or as a psychiatric intrigue, not psychological, about a woman to the that the synchronicity of life breaks down: little by little he begins to hear sounds and conversations with a certain delay. At the beginning with just a few milliseconds – a couple of frames, frames, according to the description of the film; again, the metalanguage. As the days go by, more than a minute. That the protagonist is a prestigious sound technique amplifies the enigma, and the sister in a sense with some great titles in the history of cinema in its main plot, although never in tone. Again, Giménez goes free: how new, original and indecipherable it always seems Three.

There is something of Blow- up, by Michelangelo Antonioni, exchanging photography for sound; of his obsession, of his technical hieroglyph, of his existential burden. And, of course, also from his emula: Impact, by Brian De Palma, also with a cinematographic sound technician as the main character, as well as The conversation, by Francis Ford Coppola, once again with a protagonist on the brink of mental chaos in his job as a sound engineer. And even the Italian giallo and one of his last legatees: Berberian Sound Studio, by the British Peter Strickland. And yet Tres emancipates itself from all of them with its muted colors and coldness, with its strange form of curse that can finally be a blessing, almost like a small, shocking and bitter story of superheroes with special powers.

Experimental work, but at the same time not difficult for the public, in which the physical, the neurological, the genetic and the atavistic merge, without leaving never leaving aside a relative daily life, Tres can also boast another formidable interpretation by Marta Nieto, specialized after the long Madre and the short The silence in the flowers in very difficult papers with very little text, in which an innumerable variety of nuances must be shown only with the look and the gesture. Those of a woman “out of synchro”, who may only be looking for herself and her roots.

Three

Address: Juanjo Giménez.

Interpreters: Marta Nieto, Miki Esparbé, Luisa Merelas, Cristina Iglesias.

Genre: drama. Spain, 2021.

Duration: 104 minutes.