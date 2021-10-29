trial-in-the-netherlands-against-a-young-man-who-sold-a-substance-to-end-life

At least 33 people who bought a chemical with which to kill themselves have died in the Netherlands. Up to 700 they have been able to purchase the same product through Alex S., 28, a young man from Eindhoven who contacted those interested online. With this illegal activity he could have earned up to 55. 000 euros in a case where dimensions have surprised the Prosecutor’s Office, which in July ordered the arrest of the suspect, believing that there were six deaths in total. Accused of violating the Drug Law and money laundering, Alex S. appeared this Wednesday before the judges in the preliminary session of the trial against him. The Dutch Euthanasia Law allows both the direct administration of drugs by a doctor, and the patient receiving them to cause their own death in an assisted suicide. In all other cases, this type of aid is a crime.

In the case, followed in the city of Den Bosch, the substance is called middel X (product X), which is not its commercial name and neither is its active ingredient. In itself it is not illegal. The punishable thing, up to three years in prison, is the sale or provide it for free if the recipient intends to use it to die. Alex S. has maintained this trade since 2018, and prosecutors have verified that 15 people died from ingesting it. However, research indicates that the full death toll among its customers is 33, between 41 and 82 years. “There is also the possibility that up to 700 people have obtained it in violation of the Drug Law. He supplied it without asking questions and said that he had been doing this for several years and it was infallible, “adds the Prosecutor’s Office. Together with middel X offered an antiemetic, a drug indicated for nausea and vomiting. To contact those interested, he used the messaging services Telegram and ProtonMail.

The investigations began after the death of a woman in May of this year. At his home they found remains of a suspicious dust and a series of data on Alex S. Este, suffering from morbid obesity and with an autism spectrum disorder, asserted during the same hearing that everyone has the right to decide about his body: “We do not belong to anyone and we can determine our destiny; the only thing I wanted is to offer the possibility of a help, as I would like it to be given to me ”. The accusation emphasizes that he is not judged for his ideas, “which are not punishable, but for the sale of the product in question.” For his part, the defense attorney warns that “it remains to be seen whether the deaths can be attributed to what his client sold.”

Prosecutors maintain that he was a member of the so-called Last Desire Cooperative. It is a group that advocates for “self-determination in death”, and is in favor of helping people to end their life with a suitable drug, “legally obtained”. The cooperative has stopped its activities and is not commenting on its alleged members in the name of privacy. In 2017 he claimed to have found “some powders that allow human death” and established several requirements for obtaining them. According to the Dutch media, at a cost of 180 euros, it was necessary to become a member, sign a document where the buyer declared to be in possession of his mental faculties, and undertake not to file lawsuits. A year later it already had some 20. 000 affiliates. Three of its members have been detained and are being investigated, although only one – a 72 year old woman – remains arrested.

In September, the Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, explained to Congress that there is an agreement in force with the Association of the Chemical Industry to control the sale to individuals. Anyway, consider that “prohibiting something like middel X can have the opposite effect by advertising it.” He also believes that it is difficult to “make a list of all the components that can be used for suicide.”

At the time of this case, the Dutch psychologist Wim van Dijk has declared to the newspaper From Volkskrant that has provided middel X “to more than a hundred people” . He says that he obtained it through Alex S., and admits that he has revealed his work “because civic disobedience is a legal way to achieve a legitimate objective”, “as is the case with abortion.” “I don’t care if they arrest me because I want something to happen at once,” he adds. The police have already questioned him. Alex S.’s lawyer has not yet ruled on these statements. As for the young man, in preventive detention since July, he will await the formal opening of the trial in a protected home.