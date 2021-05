Tribute to victims of ETA terrorism in Vic barracks on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the attack

Posted: Sunday May 30, 2021 1:33 PM

The Civil Guard pays tribute to the victims of the ETA attack on the Vic barracks (Barcelona), which is 30 years old today, with a video that includes the reunion of two agents of the armed institute who embraced among the rubble of the building after surviving the attack.