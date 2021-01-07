triple conjunction: Rare Triple conjunction of Saturn Jupiter and Mercury this weekend: This week, Mercury will create a thunderous Saturn in the sky

Washington

The year 2020 has been rich in astronomical events, but the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn was perhaps the most talked about. On December 21, seen from Earth, the two giant planets merged into each other. Now the two may have started to move away, but now Mars has come with them. This weekend, January 9 and 10, this trio will love something in the sky the view of which will become very beautiful after the sun goes down.

This view will be seen first on January 8 and then on January 11, but will be clearer on weekends. At the same time, Mercury only takes 88 days to circle the sun. Therefore, the same point of view will be reviewed in February. It can be seen in the northern hemisphere of the Earth. On January 9 and 10, the three planets will form an exact triangle and will be clearly visible after sunset. The exact triangle will not be there on January 11 but the viewing angle will remain.

Saturn-Jupiter Union

Earlier, on December 21, Saturn and Jupiter made Earthlings the best astronomical gift of the year. 400 years later, these two planets came together so closely that they looked the same when viewed from Earth. The peculiarity is that after 800 years this opportunity presented itself at night, thanks to which it could be seen, otherwise both were hiding in the sun. The Great Conjunction takes place every 20 years, but this year the two have arrived at a distance of only 0.1 degrees, making it a rare event.

2020 year of astronomical events

In the year 2020 itself, the comet of the century was considered NEOWISE. On July 23, a rare astronomical event was observed in space. During this time, comets have been seen in many parts of the world without the help of binoculars. This comet will not return for 6,800 years. The nearly three-mile-wide comet NEOWISE or C / 2020 F3 was first discovered by the infrared NEOWISE spacecraft in March.